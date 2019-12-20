World
ANGELOT Patisserie / say architects

ANGELOT Patisserie / say architects

© Hao Zhang © Hao Zhang © Hao Zhang © Hao Zhang + 18

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Store, Interior Design
Hangzhou, China
  • Interior Designers: say architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 150.0 m2
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019
  • Photographs Photographs: Hao Zhang

  • Partner in Charge

    Yan Zhang, Jianan Shan

  • Design Team

    Hanyu Guan, Sheng Hang, Shiqiu Liang, Ziyi Sun

  • Construction Team

    Hangzhou Qitian Construction Co.,Ltd.

  • Leather Hardware

    CHENTIAN
© Hao Zhang
© Hao Zhang

Text description provided by the architects. Angelot is a patisserie located in Xiasha Hangzhou. The original site owns multiple disadvantage, for instance, a basement shaft blocked almost 1/3 of the storefront; the store front is recessed from the architecture facade; the full height interior window is not facing a very pleasant view. Instead of simply hiding all these disadvantages, we try to use them and connect them with a simple concept —— a gradually disclosed sense of ritual.

© Hao Zhang
© Hao Zhang
© Hao Zhang
© Hao Zhang

We arranged a curve entry route leading to the door, entering the store, the first space is ordering and display area, passing through this area, the most important space, the dining area, appears gradually. Following this gesture, we make the architecture facade a frame for the storefront instead of simply become a disadvantage.

plan
plan

The store front is covered with customized curve tile, the entry route is like an opening pushed open from the facade, gently leads guests to the patisserie.

© Hao Zhang
© Hao Zhang

We also designed a changing clearance along the route. The entry level has the lowest height and the dining area has the highest, this changing clearance enhanced the atmosphere of entering the space. It's a path leading towards a secret garden which slowly unfolds spaces to guests.

© Hao Zhang
© Hao Zhang
© Hao Zhang
© Hao Zhang

The reception is like three clean cuts of a huge stone, represents three different area.

section
section

In the dining area, we soften the wall with customized GRC, the semitransparent curtain block the exterior view but kept the sunlight. 4 lemon tree bring the exterior to interior, forms a soft and private dining space.

© Hao Zhang
© Hao Zhang
© Hao Zhang
© Hao Zhang

As the climax of the circulation, the dining area doesn’t have a nice view to see, it only filled with light to be felt. Sun light touches the GRC wall and brings out this fabric like texture out of it, the Lemon tree divides the dining area vaguely, and a peaceful and gentle space is therefore created and kept.

© Hao Zhang
© Hao Zhang

Project location

Address: Hangzhou, China

