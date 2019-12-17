YAC Announces the Winners of the Calamity Atelier Competition

YAC - Young Architects Competitions - and Arte Sella announce the winners of Calamity Atelier, a competition of ideas that was launched last November and aimed to regenerate the greatest and most prestigious art park in the world.

There was a total cash prize of €15,000 to reward to the winning projects: the 1st prize of €8,000 has been awarded to the South-Korean team “STUDIO_M”, the 2nd prize of €4,000 to the Spanish team “Encrobas”, and the 3rd prize of €2,000 to the Italian team “Marco Lombardini”. The 2 Gold Mentions, winning €500 each, have been awarded to the Austrian team “Bogdan” and to the French team “HIIIR”. 10 Honorable Mentions and 30 Finalist Mentions round out the podium of this huge and international competition.

First Prize

Team STUDIO_M: Dongmin Lee, Seunggwan Baek, Wonryeong Lee, Minha Choi, Hyojin Sa

“What matters to us are the emotions left after the storm. Through these emotions, we thought of a relationship, which is the interaction among things. This relationship, organic rather than a fixed physical one, contains an immaterial energy: the relation between roads and trees, people and forests, art and nature. For us, space is a relationship itself. So, the scenes in space are connected and become a long journey.”

Second Prize

Team Encrobas: Xavier Loureiro Villamisar

“The atelier idea is to give the artists the opportunity to have their refuge, their own “cave” surrounded by the nature. The project could be described fundamentally as a hole. When the visitor arrives there, they are going to find an empty space. All the facilities that an artist needs are hidden in the walls. The kitchen, the bed, the bathroom, everything is out of sight because the idea is to give the artists a refuge to create. A space that could change following their needs.”

Third Prize

Marco Lombardini

“At Arte Sella, art pieces surround the natural park area, while also being an integral part of it: art pieces don’t interrupt the path, they guide throughout it. Architectural pieces shall have the same function, then. The artist house and atelier is made of two different archetypes connected one to the other by a peculiar path: the extrusion line between the two structures will create unlimited curves on which adapt the building. So, in a place where the nature reigns supreme, also architecture shall bend to its will.”

Gold Mention

Team Bogdan: Bogdan Palade

“Nature is here the basis of it all, the project reacts to it and brings it in a new light and into a third dimension for the observer to fully enjoy and remember. Everything that nature has to offer in Art Sella was brought to its full potential of beauty, even the tree trunks were used as supporting structures for the elevated upper half of the path. To perceive the surrounding nature and its beauty the path had to offer something more than an A to B experience. The different types of natural elements had to be brought together in a continuous experience thus the characteristic of each one of them played an important role in the development of the project.”

Gold Mention

Team HIIIR: Guillaume B Riel, Chloé Haguette

“Extirpating itself from the site as the meek spectrum of the calamity that took away the works of Arte Sella, the project is acting as an ode to renewal. This Museum of disappeared works become a place of commemoration where will be preserved the substance (physical or spiritual) of the installations that are no more. The circle, existing everywhere in nature, is a common figure to everybody. It represents the union of the earthly and the divine, and so, by its symbolism of eternity, serves as a burial place for the lost works ; a renaissance to past tragic events. Metaphorically, the circle also refers to the eye of the cyclone, symbolizing a calm moment, a respite in the storm. Eventually, the visitor finds himself in a place of concentric energies and absolute tranquility.”

