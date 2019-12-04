WAF 2019: Day 1 Winners Announced

As the first day of the World Architecture Festival 2019 is coming to an end, we are happy to announce the winners of the sections already reviewed by the jury. Read on for the winning projects of the INSIDE, FUTURE PROJECTS and COMPLETED categories, among which are works by Heathewick Studio, Büro Happold, Nextoffice and many others.
INSIDE
Health & Education
Classroom Makeover for the Blind / Creative Crews - WINNER
Retail
Aesop Bondi Junction Signature Store / MLKK Studio - WINNER
JHW Store / Atelier tao+c - HIGHLY COMMENDED
Offices
B:Hive / BVN in association with Jasmax - WINNER
FUTURE PROJECTS
Future Projects: Office
Attabotics Headquarters / Modern Office of Design + Architecture - WINNER
210 George Street / Grimshaw - HIGHLY COMMENDED
Civic
Harry Jerome Community Recreation Centre / HCMA Architecture + Design - WINNER
Infrastructure
Shenzen Bay Avenue / Wilkinson Eyre and Morphis - WINNER
Wynyard Crossing / Monk Mackenzie / BECA / EADON / Athfield - HIGHLY COMMENDED
Masterplanning
THE CONNECTED CITY Oberbillwerder / ADEPT and KARRES EN BRANDS together with Transsolar, Büro Happold, Kraft - WINNER
Badaevskiy Brewery, Redevelopment / Herzog & de Meuron and APEX project bureau - HIGHLY COMMENDED
Leisure Led Development
Tersane Halic - Halic Shipyards / Tabanlioglu Architects - WINNER
COMPLETED
Housing
Cedrus Residential / Nextoffice - WINNER
Student hostel for chandigarh group of colleges / Charged Voids - HIGHLY COMMENDED
Transport
Mactan Cebu International Airport Terminal 2 / Integrated Design Associates - WINNER
Mernda Rail Extension / Grimshaw - HIGHLY COMMENDED
Office
Vanke Liuxiandong Design Community - A4+B2 Plot Design / FCHA - WINNER
Krushi Bhawan / Studio Lotus - HIGHLY COMMENDED
Display
The Vessel / Heatherwick Studios - WINNER
Doubleground / MUIR+OPENWORK - HIGHLY COMMENDED
House
Castle Cove House / Terroir - WINNER
Jungle House / CP/UCS Architectural Workshop - HIGHLY COMMENDED
New & Old
The Bower / AHMM - WINNER
Empire Stores / STUDIO V Architecture / S9 Architecture - HIGHLY COMMENDED
Nationalmuseum / Wingårdhs and Wikerstål Architects - HIGHLY COMMENDED
Civic and Community
Gaobu Book House / Condition Lab, School of Architecture CUHK & UAL Studio, School of Architecture and Urban Planning GZU - WINNER
Anzac Memorial Cemetry Project / Johnson Pilbuwalke - HIGHLY COMMENDED
Sport
Turo de la Peira's sports center and layout of the interior urban block /Anna Noguera, Javier Fernandez - WINNER
GAME Streetmekka Viborg / Effekt Architect - HIGHLY COMMENDED
School
YM Nursery / HIBINOSEKKEI + Youji no Shiro + KIDS DESIGN LABO - WINNER
A la Croisée des Chemins / B2AI - HIGHLY COMMENDED
Production energy & recycling
The Macallan Distillery and Visitor Experience / Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners - WINNER
Culture
LocHal Public Library / Civic architects (lead architect), Braaksma & Roos Architectenbureau, Inside Outside / Petra Blaisse - WINNER