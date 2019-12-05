Ludwig-Schwamb und Mühltal School / walter huber architekten gmbh

+ 30

Lead Architect Walter Huber

Clients Wissenschaftsstadt Darmstadt / EB Immobilienmanagement

Structural designer merz kley partner ZT GmbH / A-Dornbirn

Technical equipments in buildings IWP Ingenieurbüro für Systemplanung GmbH / Stuttgart

Electrical engineering design Steinigeweg Planungs GmbH & Co.KG / Darmstadt

Building physics GN Bauphysik Ingenieurgesellschaft mbH / Stuttgart

Fire protection CSZ Ingenieurconsult / Darmstadt

Photovoltaics ENTEGA NATURpur AG / Darmstadt

Landscape Büro Hink Landschaftsarchitektur GmbH / Schwaigern

Text description provided by the architects. Walter Huber Architekten from Stuttgart enlarged the Ludwig-Schwamb- and Mühltalschule in Darmstadt by adding two staggered flat-roofed buildings.

The aim was to give the inclusive teaching concept a spatial expression. On the ground floor the assembly hall and the canteen can be joined with the lobby.

The class and childcare rooms on the second floor are arranged around an open work and leisure area. The school is built in timber frame structure that saved 704 tons of CO2 compared with the conventional construction. That is roughly equivalent to the annual CO2 emissions of 470 cars.