Refurbishment in Architecture

Ludwig-Schwamb und Mühltal School / walter huber architekten gmbh

Ludwig-Schwamb und Mühltal School / walter huber architekten gmbh

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Schools, Extension
Darmstadt, Germany

  • Lead Architect

    Walter Huber

  • Clients

    Wissenschaftsstadt Darmstadt / EB Immobilienmanagement

  • Structural designer

    merz kley partner ZT GmbH / A-Dornbirn

  • Technical equipments in buildings

    IWP Ingenieurbüro für Systemplanung GmbH / Stuttgart

  • Electrical engineering design

    Steinigeweg Planungs GmbH & Co.KG / Darmstadt

  • Building physics

    GN Bauphysik Ingenieurgesellschaft mbH / Stuttgart

  • Fire protection

    CSZ Ingenieurconsult / Darmstadt

  • Photovoltaics

    ENTEGA NATURpur AG / Darmstadt

  • Landscape

    Büro Hink Landschaftsarchitektur GmbH / Schwaigern
© zooey braun FOTOGRAFIE

Text description provided by the architects. Walter Huber Architekten from Stuttgart enlarged the Ludwig-Schwamb- and Mühltalschule in Darmstadt by adding two staggered flat-roofed buildings.

© zooey braun FOTOGRAFIE

The aim was to give the inclusive teaching concept a spatial expression. On the ground floor the assembly hall and the canteen can be joined with the lobby.

© zooey braun FOTOGRAFIE
Ground floor plan
© zooey braun FOTOGRAFIE

The class and childcare rooms on the second floor are arranged around an open work and leisure area. The school is built in timber frame structure that saved 704 tons of CO2 compared with the conventional construction. That is roughly equivalent to the annual CO2 emissions of 470 cars.

© zooey braun FOTOGRAFIE

Project location

Address: Eberstadt, 64297 Darmstadt, Germany

walter huber architekten gmbh
Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Educational Architecture Schools Refurbishment Extension Germany
Cite: "Ludwig-Schwamb und Mühltal School / walter huber architekten gmbh" 05 Dec 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/929504/ludwig-schwamb-und-muhltal-school-walter-huber-architekten-gmbh/> ISSN 0719-8884

