ZHU·85Villa Hotel / AT DESIGN

ZHU·85Villa Hotel / AT DESIGN

© Song Ye

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Hotels, Renovation  · 
Lishui, China
  • Architects: AT DESIGN
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 400.0 m2
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019
  • Photographs Photographs: Song Ye

  • Designer

    Mo Shen

  • Design Team

    Jiali Li
© Song Ye
© Song Ye

"ZHU·85 " is located in Guyan Painting Village in Lishui in the Jiangnan area. The homestay is surrounded by a lake and mountains. Here in the morning mist, a bamboo raft rises on the lake surface, which is full of poetry like a fairyland. At night, the glow of the sky dyes the sky red, and the time becomes quiet and soft. It is precisely because of this beautiful natural scenery that the hostel decided to take root here, named "Residence" also hope that guests can stop and stay here. This time, the hostel invited designer Shen Mo to create the third apartment in 85-July.

© Song Ye
© Song Ye
© Song Ye
© Song Ye

The building of "ZHU · 85" is white in color, combined with the traditional "white wall and black tile" tradition of Jiangnan to innovate and integrated into the local building complex. The designer stacked the "wood cubes" one by one to make the building's façade have a sense of composition, and made a layer of internal retreat, using wood finishes and transparent glass materials to draw out the originally closed space. The balcony expands the horizon and strengthens the sense of hierarchy for the space. The original old building was piled with bricks. In order to better communicate with history, the designer retained the piled shape and made a hollow structure to become a modeling wall.

© Song Ye
© Song Ye

The public area on the first floor is divided into a kitchen, a reading area, and a sofa seating area. The overall color of the space is full of natural simplicity. The designer hopes to come here to stop people and feel the natural atmosphere.

© Song Ye
© Song Ye

A large wooden bookcase and a black fireplace are displayed in front of the eyes, matching the natural beauty in the distance. Thanks to the whole house heating, the winter here is very comfortable, and you can enjoy the scenery without leaving home.

© Song Ye
© Song Ye

There were only 5 rooms in 85. July, but each one is uniquely designed. To ensure that each room can maximize the view of the distant landscape, the designer uses large floor-to-ceiling glass. You can also let the landscape reflect into the room, as if the beautiful scenery in the distance is in front of you.

© Song Ye
© Song Ye
© Song Ye
© Song Ye

Each room type has its own characteristics. Moon white intersperses wooden blocks with the wall to form an arched shape. At the same time, it also subtly divides the leisure area, restaurant area, bedroom area and bathroom area. sense.

© Song Ye
© Song Ye
© Song Ye
© Song Ye

The warm paint and wood are used on the material to make the space warm and natural. The space in which you live becomes pure and peaceful, which allows people to forget all their troubles instantly and enjoy the good mountains and water in front of them.

© Song Ye
© Song Ye

The design of the stairwell is also very ingenious. A glass skylight is opened at the top, covered with straw curtains, and the sunlight reflects the moving light and shadow through the gap, as if it has vitality, adding temperature and touch to the space. Going up the stairs, through the large floor-to-ceiling glass, the distant mountains and rivers are gradually exposed. From time to time, people can see the scenes of bamboo rafts in the leisurely place, which seems to restore the lively scenes of ancient fishermen.

© Song Ye
© Song Ye

Here you will find some traces of time from time to time. The wooden chairs, coffee tables, cupboards, tableware, etc., which are hand-picked by the hostess from various places, as well as old objects made by hand using old wood, are full of feelings and ingenuity, showing the whole Temperament and taste of space. The designer combined the concept of the boat and the bridge hole to disassemble the arched elements into the corridor, the top and the embedded wall. The space seems to have a sense of ritual, where residents can shuttle freely and become full of fun and freshness.

© Song Ye
© Song Ye
© Song Ye
© Song Ye

The room retains the original taste, without too much decoration, the simple shape makes the space unique and interesting. There is a small deck on the balcony. You can bask in the sun on the balcony, sip good tea, enjoy the view and feel the nature. Each room type is “Opening the window and welcoming the mountains”. Open the curtains and you can put in a room full of green mountains and green water. There is a desk and sofa in the bedroom, where you can write down the day's feelings and record what you think at the moment.

© Song Ye
© Song Ye

The designer opened a large glass window for the basement bar. It is worth mentioning that this glass can move freely, allowing the distant landscape to be more intuitively visible, and looking out from the room, it looks like a flow Painting. As the weather season changes, this picture shows a different state, which is very interesting. Go inside is the book bar, where you can read books, read and communicate, and also hold parties.

bar. Image © Song Ye
bar. Image © Song Ye

Project location

Address: Yantoucun No.85, Guyanhuaxiang, Lishui, Zhejiang, China

AT DESIGN
Wood Glass

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Hotels Refurbishment Renovation China
Cite: "ZHU·85Villa Hotel / AT DESIGN" 02 Dec 2019. ArchDaily.

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Song Ye

丽水·驻·85民宿 / 杭州时上建筑空间设计事务所

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

