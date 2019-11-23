World
  "Architecture is an Extension of Life": An Interview with Balkrishna Doshi

“Architecture is an Extension of Life”: An Interview with Balkrishna Doshi

“Architecture is an Extension of Life”: An Interview with Balkrishna Doshi

India’s uprising from a dependent to an independent governance altered the way it was perceived by the world. The country’s evolution left architects and urban developers with important questions: How can they solve the economic and environmental disparities in India, and how can they implement an understanding in people about the potential of what they can achieve with their country’s culture and resources.

In a new extensive video interview by Louisiana Channel, Indian Pritzker Prize-winner Balkrishna Doshi narrates how he became an award-winning architect, his traditional Hindu beliefs and culture, and India’s juxtaposition of having nothing to keeping up with a world that is creating everything.

Interview from ‘Balkrishna Doshi Interview, 2018’

Produced and directed by Vastu Shilpa Foundation

Camera: Vinay Panjwani

Copyright: Vastu Shilpa Foundation 2018

Edited by Klaus Elmer

Produced by Marc-Christoph Wagner

Copyright: Louisiana Channel, Louisiana Museum of Modern Art, 2019

Courtesy of Vitra Design Museum
Courtesy of Vitra Design Museum
Courtesy of Vitra Design Museum
Courtesy of Vitra Design Museum

With friendly support from Vastu Shilpa Foundation and Khushnu Panthaki Hoof, VSF Archives, R.A.T. Films, The Hyatt Foundation/Pritzker Architecture Prize, and Vitra Design Museum.

Cite: Dima Stouhi. ""Architecture is an Extension of Life": An Interview with Balkrishna Doshi" 23 Nov 2019. ArchDaily.

