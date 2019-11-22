CMA House / Jacobsen Arquitetura

+ 19

Project Team Paulo Jacobsen, Bernardo Jacobsen, Edgar Murata, Marcelo Vessoni, Christian Rojas, Fernanda Maeda, Victor Gonçalves, Raissa Simão, Eduardo Aparício, Ricardo Castelo Branco, Veridiana Ruzzante,Daniel Vannuchi, Tatiana Kamogawa, Mariana Ferretti

Constructor Construviva/Osborne Construtora

Structure Abilitá Projetos Estruturais

Electric and Hydraulic CPL Serviços Técnicos

Lighting Lightworks

Air Conditioner Aerocoil

Landscape Cenário

Land Area 1609 m²

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. With great overhangs, mashrabiya panels and glass sheets, this house was commissioned by a family that lives in Rio de Janeiro and spend most of their free time with friends in Angra dos Reis archipelago. Their main request was to be constantly connected to the ocean.

Built with steel structure, rough stone, natural wood and glass, the house is sited in a steep slope over the ocean, with neighbors in both sides.

The access through an inclined plane take us from the parking lot to the upper floor, where are the bedrooms, which are open to the sea view. In this point, a pool and a courtyard act as filters over the transition from the outside to the inside.