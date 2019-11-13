Teresa Iarocci Mavica to Curate the Russian Pavilion at the Venice Biennale 2020

Save this picture! Teresa Iarocci Mavica . Image © Nadezhda Romanova

Teresa Iarocci Mavica, co-founder, and director of the V-A-C Foundation was appointed as commissioner of the Russian Pavilion at the Venice Biennale 2020 by the Russian Ministry of Culture. Mavica will serve as the curator of the pavilion at both the International Art Exhibition and the International Architecture Exhibition until 2021.

Born in Naples, Italy, Teresa Iarocci Mavica has provided support to contemporary art in Russia for all of her professional life. Curator by profession, she headed the Moscow-based Contemporary City Foundation, between 2005 and 2008, “an experimental venue promoting the professional development of young curators and artists”. She later on in 2009, founded V-A-C, with Leonid Mikhelson, the CEO of Russian gas giant Novatek.

V-A-C, a leading cultural institution in Russia, is a non-profit foundation for contemporary art with a mission to support Russian artists, curators, and researchers both in Russia and abroad. The platform works with the local community to promote and educate.

Save this picture! Russian Pavilion at 2018 Venice Biennale. Image Courtesy of Bulanov

Management of the Pavilion has been appointed to Smart Art consultancy, a group that supports contemporary Russian artists, with almost 10 years of experience with the Russian Pavilion at the Venice Biennale, and with previous commissioners and curators, that helped integrate Russian contemporary art into the international context. In December, the commissioner of the Pavilion and Smart Art will present a project for the Biennale dell’ Architettura 2020 and a schedule of forthcoming events.