World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Schools
  4. United States
  5. Shinberg.Levinas Architectural Design
  6. 2013
  7. Eagle Academy / Shinberg.Levinas Architectural Design

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Eagle Academy / Shinberg.Levinas Architectural Design

Save this project
Eagle Academy / Shinberg.Levinas Architectural Design

© Alan Karchmer © Alan Karchmer © Alan Karchmer © Alan Karchmer + 18

  • Curated by María Francisca González
Renovation  · 
Washington, United States

  • Lead Architects

    Salo Levinas, Milton Shinberg, Antonio Vintro

  • Design Team

    Milton Shinberg AIA, Salo Levinas, Antonio Vintro, Carlos Talero, Robert White

  • Clients

    Eagle Academy PCS

  • Civil

    VIKA Engineering

  • Structural

    Shemro Engineering

  • MEP

    Setty & Associates

  • Contractor

    Whiting-Turner
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Alan Karchmer
© Alan Karchmer

Text description provided by the architects. Eagle Academy PCS – Congress Heights Campus is a full renovation and addition to a former DCPS school building. The project accommodates 770 students from PreK3 through elementary school. The addition’s building exterior is composed primarily of polycarbonate multiwall sheets, creating a lantern effect and reinforcing the school’s place on the street as a neighborhood icon. The façade coloration and expression are playful and less uniform while presenting a clean and orderly face to the street. The new wing was designed to better integrate the school within the neighborhood.

Save this picture!
© Alan Karchmer
© Alan Karchmer

The addition faces the street and reinforces the urban street edge, allowing the school to maintain maximum site area for open play space and another site programming. Program highlights for the addition include a new gymnasium and swimming pool with locker rooms and support spaces, as well as a library, computer center, and office space. Reinforcing the school’s status as a community asset, the pool and gymnasium can be accessed by neighbors after school hours. The project is LEED Gold certified. A major challenge was the connection between the old and new parts of the building while creating a new, coherent and inviting entrance.

Save this picture!
© Alan Karchmer
© Alan Karchmer
Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Section 1
Section 1
Save this picture!
© Alan Karchmer
© Alan Karchmer

The lobby with its multiple connectors to the various building components does just that. The new wing’s lower levels are sheathed in clear glass, maximizing the amount of daylight coming into the spaces including the pool. The upper levels are clad in translucent polycarbonate panels that admit a soft light during the day, which is optimal for the gymnasium programming. The project is part of a site masterplan that allows for future expansion and addition of another wing to the school for education or community programming.

Save this picture!
© Alan Karchmer
© Alan Karchmer

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: 3400 Wheeler Rd SE, Washington, DC 20032, United States

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Shinberg.Levinas Architectural Design
Office

Products:

Concrete Plastic

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Educational Architecture Schools Refurbishment Renovation United States
Cite: "Eagle Academy / Shinberg.Levinas Architectural Design" 26 Oct 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/927113/eagle-academy-shinberevinas-architectural-design/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream