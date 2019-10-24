Saint-Charles-Garnier School / eba architecture

World
© Joël Gingras/Apy-D
Quebec, Canada
  • Architects Authors of this architecture project eba architecture
  • Area Area of this architecture project
    24865.0 m2
  • Project Year Brands with products used in this architecture project
    2018
  • Photographer Created with Sketch.
    Joël Gingras/Apy-D
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Alumicor, CIOT, Johnsonite, Kawneer

  • Lead Architect

    Elisabeth Bouchard

  • Design Team

    Eric Boucher

  • Clients

    Collège Saint-Charles-Garnier

  • Engineering

    Douglas Consultants

  • Consultants

    CIB Consultants

  • General Contractor

    Constructions Couture et Tanguay
Text description provided by the architects. Curved double-glazing wall greets students in college extension by eba. Architecture firm eba uses curved double-glazing to create a new entrance for a Quebec City college. The Collège Saint-Charles-Garnier, a private high school located in Quebec City, occupies a 1930s neo-classic building extended with various wings overtime. The students needed a welcoming and universally accessible entrance. The client’s demands also involved renovating the existing gymnasium and regrouping the Art studios in a poorly lit basement.

The project was granted to one of its former students, principal of architecture firm eba. Driven by the emotional link with her alma mater, the architect created an exterior agora bringing sunlight to the Art quarters and providing exterior gathering space for the students. For the entrance, a brick curved wall transitions into a rounded, double-glazing and low-E curtain wall creating a seamless but contemporary blend with the existing structure. Entering the extension, the students are welcomed by a double height space bathed in zenithal light coming from a circular skylight. The gymnasium is paneled with maple veneer plywood and welcomes light from restored clerestory windows. At the mezzanine level, a new recess lounge opens on the gymnasium. Its smoked glass and wood guardrail allows spectators to comfortably watch the game below.

Down an existing stair, the Art quarter gathers theater, music and visual art classes. Here, the finishes are minimal and timeless; white wall and Johnsonite’s classic raised-round floor tiles which allows the creative minds to freely express their ideas. An exhibit hall opens toward the exterior agora where red-cedar seats and maple trees await the students.    

Project location

Address: Quebec, Canada

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
eba architecture
