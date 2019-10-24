The Second Affiliated School of New Jiangwan of Fudan University / TJAD

Save this picture! different level view. Image © Yuan Ma

+ 51

Schools · Shanghai, China Architects Authors of this architecture project TJAD

Area Area of this architecture project 49800.0 m2

Project Year Brands with products used in this architecture project 2019

Photographer Created with Sketch. Yuan Ma

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project 前舜铝业, 品德风尚, 沪宝

Project Director Wensheng Wang

Design Team Hui Wang, Qiang Zhong, Yi Cheng

Structural Design Gang Jin, Dongya Ma, Jiguo Li, Chao Wen

Construction Shanghai Construction Engineering co., LTD

Clients Shanghai ChengTou (Group) co., LTD., YangPu District Education Bureau

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The Second Affiliated School of New Jiangwan of Fudan University is located in the north of Xinjiangwan, Shanghai. East of the city's main road Songhu Road, north for Suifenhe Road, west for Hengxue Road, south for Fudan University New Jiangwan Campus. 38,393 square meters of land, a total construction area of 49,800 square meters, according to the precast prefabricated concrete structure system, green building two-star construction.

Save this picture! aerial view of the site. Image © Yuan Ma

Save this picture! aerial view facing the playground. Image © Yuan Ma

Design difficulties: how to properly solve the contradiction between the small land use environment and the low cost conditions and the demand for high-quality education facilities, and reasonably arrange the building volumes with different functions; How to break through the stereotype of determinant layout in primary and secondary schools and create more dynamic open Spaces?

Intensive

The school district is divided into sports area and teaching area according to the east and west directions, so as to reduce the noise influence of Songhu Road on the east side and easily connect the city road on the west side. The building is divided into the primary and secondary school departments according to the south and north directions, which are connected by the general department (office and public laboratory) in central district.

Save this picture! outdoor stands under corridor. Image © Yuan Ma

The school has higher requirements on the quantity and quality of educational facilities, such as setting up 500 theaters, 300 lecture halls, multi-functional classrooms, exhibition halls, gymnasiums, 400-meter standard sports fields, etc. In order to save land, different from the usual methods such as "axis symmetry and series connection", the project adapted to local conditions by adopting the "bow" shape quantity of "overall coherence and space enclosure", and using the intensive technique to make the layout more compact and the various facilities closely connected. The shape was full of rhythm and completed in one breath.

Save this picture! east facade facing the playground. Image © Yuan Ma

Enclosing and polycentric

The continuous "bow" volume enclosed three Spaces: u-shaped main entrance area, northern hall and southern hall. In terms of form, public Spaces such as inner courtyard and middle hall are combined with large space functions to form the core space of each region. In terms of functions, the centralized and hall layout can avoid being affected by the weather, make efficient use of teaching facilities, and conform to the shift system model and diversified educational concepts. In terms of spatial effect, the atrium, ring corridor and steps connect the public places with different heights, forming a multi-center and flexible spatial form.

Space and fluctuation

In order to improve the efficiency of land use, the building is divided into lower and upper Spaces to create a multi-level "ground" site in the vertical.

The lower part contains a relatively large stadium, lecture hall and restaurant, etc., which sink into the ground to weaken the building volume and embed three sunken courtyards in order to strive for natural ventilation and evacuation lighting requirements. In the upper part, classrooms, laboratories and offices with high demand for sunlight are arranged, and roofing sites are fully utilized.

Save this picture! northern section atrium. Image © Yuan Ma

Save this picture! southern section light atrium. Image © Yuan Ma

These new "floors" form fluid Shared Spaces such as the lighting atrium; High large space such as gymnasium, reading room, multifunctional hall; Enclosed courtyard space; Retractable roof garden of each layer; Viewing space such as ladder classroom, theatre, outdoor grandstand. Create a multi-dimensional, free, lively campus environment.

Save this picture! main entrance sharing lobby. Image © Yuan Ma

Structure and facade

The structure is prefabricated concrete system (PC), and repetitive components facilitate the implementation of assembly. There are 3 forms of facade combined with structure: 2 main facades are equipped with horizontal shading components to ensure the uniformity of lighting; The east facade is zigzag with both shading and lighting. Facade materials for the low-cost stone coating, local embellished aluminum curtain wall, with "gray, red" tone collocation. The overall effect is rhythmic, lively and delicate, reflecting the characteristics of assembly but not rigid, in line with the characteristics of primary and secondary school buildings. This is the school project in the prefabricated concrete structure system development direction attempt.

Save this picture! sunken courtyard space. Image © Yuan Ma

Conclusion

The architects adopted an intensive overall layout to adapt to the narrow land environment, adopted more personalized architectural space to accommodate more educational facilities, and created a more three-dimensional, vibrant indoor and outdoor environment to enhance the quality of the campus. Under the condition of high density urban construction, The Second Affiliated School of New Jiangwan of Fudan University is a development and exploration of basic education space design.