World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. United States
  5. Kennerly Architecture & Planning
  6. 2017
  7. M Building / Kennerly Architecture & Planning

M Building / Kennerly Architecture & Planning

Save this project
M Building / Kennerly Architecture & Planning

© Bruce Damonte © Bruce Damonte © Bruce Damonte © Bruce Damonte + 26

  • Curated by María Francisca González
Apartments  · 
San Francisco, United States

  • Design Team

    Sarina Bowen Kennerly, Owen Kennerly, William Reid

  • Clients

    Build Inc.

  • M E P Engineer

    Fard Engineers, Inc.

  • Structural Engineer

    Ingraham DeJesse Associates

  • Civil Engineer

    Sherwood Design Engineers

  • Acoustical Engineer

    Rosen Goldberg Der & Lewitz, Inc.

  • Landscape Architect

    CMG

  • Interior Designer

    Dilworth Eliot
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Bruce Damonte
© Bruce Damonte

Text description provided by the architects. With a novel approach to a difficult site, this mixed-use, multi-family project captures the optimistic spirit, craft culture, and quirky contrasts of San Francisco’s Dogpatch neighborhood. The site is a 75-foot sliver alongside the I-280 Freeway. What was previously a collection of blank warehouses on Indiana Street, engulfed in traffic noise, is now transformed into a duo of complementary residential buildings designed by separate architects.

Save this picture!
© Bruce Damonte
© Bruce Damonte

This intervention brings scale and richness to this rapidly developing neighborhood with a series of courtyards, gardens, and stoops, and acts as a visual and acoustic buffer from the busy freeway. The streetscape is activated with the addition of a new café and art plaza right across the street from Esprit Park.

Save this picture!
© Bruce Damonte
© Bruce Damonte

The entire project consists of 116 new apartments, including 17 on-site affordable dwelling units. The 61-unit “M” Building has a porous, fine-grain fabric with open courts and stoops in board-formed concrete, vertical bays of glass and Corten steel, vaulted roofs, and a cantilevered white tower that signals its glass-walled main lobby.

Save this picture!
© Bruce Damonte
© Bruce Damonte
Save this picture!
Save this picture!
Save this picture!
© Daniel Gaines
© Daniel Gaines

The building has roof-deck lounges with downtown views and features private roof decks and semi-public landscaped outdoor plazas that overlook Indiana Street. Different scale outdoor rooms provide a variety of spaces for tenants to relax and congregate outside, a feature so critical to those living in dense urban areas. Below, a garage for 76 cars, tenant storage, and bicycle parking serves both buildings.

Save this picture!
© Daniel Gaines
© Daniel Gaines

Dwellings are a mix of flats and townhomes. Studios and one-bedroom units complemented by family-friendly two- and three-bedroom apartments. All dwellings receive ample natural light with floor-to-ceiling windows and bays. Open kitchens and diversity of layouts provide a variety of living and entertaining options for the residents. Sustainable Design Considerations: “M” Building is located within walking distance to a variety of neighborhood amenities and commercial districts and an array of public transportation options, such as regional rail, urban light rail, trolley bus, and bus.

Save this picture!
© Bruce Damonte
© Bruce Damonte

Additionally, ample bike parking is provided in and around both buildings for tenant and visitor use, thus encouraging biking as a viable transportation option. The design team also incorporated a green roof system and planters that provide bio-filtration for stormwater run-off along with ample green space and plantings at the ground-level courtyards of the building. 

Save this picture!
© Bruce Damonte
© Bruce Damonte

The project is set up to receive recycled water from the future city network and the designers made sure to specify environmentally friendly, zero-VOC and ultra-low VOC adhesives and sealants, as well as Energy Star appliances and an efficient HVAC system. The building achieved a Gold Greenpoint rating by Build It Green.

Save this picture!
© Bruce Damonte
© Bruce Damonte

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: 660 Indiana St, San Francisco, CA 94107, United States

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Kennerly Architecture & Planning
Office

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Housing Apartments United States
Cite: "M Building / Kennerly Architecture & Planning" 15 Oct 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/926537/m-building-kennerly-architecture-and-planning/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream