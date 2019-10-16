World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Mixed Use Architecture
  4. United States
  5. Kennerly Architecture & Planning
  6. 2017
  7. Bill Sorro Community Building / Kennerly Architecture & Planning

Bill Sorro Community Building / Kennerly Architecture & Planning

Save this project
Bill Sorro Community Building / Kennerly Architecture & Planning

© Bruce Demonte © Bruce Demonte © Bruce Demonte © Bruce Demonte + 20

  • Curated by María Francisca González
Apartments  · 
San Francisco, United States

  • Design Team

    Owen Kennerly, Sarina Bowen Kennerly, Brian Stryzek

  • Clients

    Mercy Housing California

  • Structural Engineers

    DCI + SDE Engineers

  • Acoustical Engineer – Site

    Mei Wu Acoustics

  • Acoustical Engineer – Building

    Charles M. Salter Associates, Inc.

  • Civil Engineer

    Luk and Associates

  • MEP Engineer of Record

    Ajmani + Pamidi Inc.

  • MEP for Construction Administration

    MHC Engineers, Inc.

  • Geotechnical Engineer

    Treadwell & Rollo (now Langan Engineering & Environmental Services)

  • Landscape

    Cliff Lowe Associates

  • Contractor

    James E. Roberts-Obayashi Corp.

  • Title 24 Consultant

    Guttmann & Blaevoet

  • GreenPoint Rater

    Thornton Tomasetti

  • Lighting Design

    Horton Lees Brogden Lighting Design
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Bruce Demonte
© Bruce Demonte

Text description provided by the architects. The mixed-use Bill Sorro Community reanimates a tough and abandoned South of Market corner with 67 apartments for low-income families, including 14 apartments for developmentally disabled adults, retail, and community space. Located at a prominent San Francisco crossroads in the Sixth Street Lodging-House Historic District, the project involved significant partnerships with the community, including The Manilatown Heritage Foundation, and Urban Solutions, to reflect the historic and unique qualities of the neighborhood as well as the mission of Bill Sorro, an endeared community leader. The building’s design resonates with the neighborhood’s distinctive character, enhances its’ vibrant mix of uses, and preserves affordability in this central, transit-rich location. Bill Sorro residents are within walking distance of major bus and BART lines, Victoria Draves Park, and the Gene Friend Recreation Center.

Save this picture!
© Bruce Demonte
© Bruce Demonte
Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Bruce Demonte
© Bruce Demonte

Since housing alone is not enough to create a vibrant affordable neighborhood, the retail storefronts have been leased to two affordable, ethnic eateries supporting the economic development of Sixth Street and extend the existing pattern of tall retail frontages around the corner onto Howard Street. Back of house and infrastructure areas, including trash, water-closets, utilities, and ventilation systems were thoughtfully configured to reduce Tenant Improvement costs yet allow flexibility so economically disadvantaged businesses could afford to operate them.

Save this picture!
© Bruce Demonte
© Bruce Demonte

Affordable family housing in the expensive and gentrifying San Francisco Bay Area, is challenged by space constraints and construction cost. As such, dwellings must gracefully accommodate multi-generations and high occupancy levels: 3 persons in a One-bedroom, 5 in a Two-bedroom, and 7 in Three-bedroom units. Additionally, common spaces need to be durable, beautiful, commodious, and multivalent. Bill Sorro Community delivers on all these fronts through creative space planning, a shallow building footprint, and proactive building management. Residential amenities include private balconies, a common roof garden, multiple laundry rooms, day-lit corridors, indoor bike room, landscaped courtyard, and flexible spaces for offices, exercise and community gatherings.

Save this picture!
© Bruce Demonte
© Bruce Demonte
Save this picture!
© Bruce Demonte
© Bruce Demonte

The building is nine-stories and occupies a 10,000 square foot site. Above the double-height corner restaurant space, the building breaks into two volumes that complement the varied building profiles along Sixth Street and reflect the varied apartment sizes within. The taller volume marks the intersection, while the lower volume mediates the scale of its’ low-rise neighbors to the south. The transparent base integrates the eateries, residential lobby and community space, and contrasts the masonry residential volumes above while maintaining a distinct identity and privacy for the residential lobby entrance and residents.

Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
East Elevation
East Elevation

Each of the two primary building volumes in the design is clad in a brick veneer with deep punched window groupings, taking cues from older masonry buildings in the district and along nearby Market Street. The brick is set in courses of different thicknesses offering texture and subtle shadow lines on the Howard Street volume. Soldier courses of brick on the 6th Street volume articulate floors and lintels across window and balcony alcoves. Exposed structural concrete fin-walls bracket these volumes at the blind-walls and at the transition between volumes along 6th Street.

Save this picture!
© Bruce Demonte
© Bruce Demonte

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: 1009 Howard St, San Francisco, CA 94103, United States

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Kennerly Architecture & Planning
Office

Products:

Concrete Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Mixed Use Architecture Residential Architecture Housing Apartments United States
Cite: "Bill Sorro Community Building / Kennerly Architecture & Planning" 16 Oct 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/926531/bill-sorro-community-building-kennerly-architecture-and-planning/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream