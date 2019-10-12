World
  CT Office / TEAM_BLDG

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

CT Office / TEAM_BLDG

CT Office / TEAM_BLDG
we used green glass as the armrest in the corridor where the function box is connected to the virtual body (atrium). Green is also the brand color of the client. Image © Eiichi Kano
  Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Offices Interiors 
Jiaxing, China
  Interiors Designers: TEAM_BLDG
  Area:
    2064.0 m2
  Project Year:
    2018
At different time of the day, the light can extend this color to different positions in the room. The use of large areas of white color on the floor and wall significantly highlights this effect. Image © Eiichi Kano
Text description provided by the architects. The CT Office is located in Jiaxing City, Zhejiang Province. After purchasing the entire office building, the client wishes to bring more functions and possibilities for the building.

Out of these considerations, we proposed the concept of “three-dimensional weaving” at the beginning of the design in combination with the existing building conditions.

The top floor removed part of the original solid wall and replaced it with a glass curtain wall to provide sufficient light for the interior space. Image © Eiichi Kano
That is, on the basis of each horizontal space, the entire building is divided into four parts in the vertical direction.

Independent office space, scattered in the space, glass walls and curtains allow for the privacy of the space. Image © Eiichi Kano
The physical bodies on both sides are spaces for office work and conferences. In the middle, a lighting atrium, the virtual body, connects the spaces of all floors from the top to the bottom via the skylight. Meanwhile, a function box integrated with sub-functions such as traffic and toilet is set on one side of the atrium.

The daylighting patio gives the whole space a three-dimensional and transparent feeling. Image © Eiichi Kano
At different time of the day, the light can extend this color to different positions in the room. The use of large areas of white color on the floor and wall significantly highlights this effect. Image © Eiichi Kano
For able to introduce invisible light into the layers in a visible form, we used green glass as the armrest in the corridor where the function box is connected to the virtual body (atrium).

In the middle, a lighting atrium connects the spaces of all floors from the top to the bottom via the skylight. Image © Eiichi Kano
Green is the brand color of the client. At different time of the day, the light can extend this color to different positions in the room. The use of large areas of white color on the floor and wall significantly highlights this effect.

The large area of glass curtain wall not only provides a good view but also introduces the natural scenery of the park into the space. Image © Eiichi Kano
Project location

Address: Jiaxing, Zhejiang, China

