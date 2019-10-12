World
Mapping Frank Lloyd Wright's Creations throughout the United States

Mapping Frank Lloyd Wright's Creations throughout the United States

Frank Lloyd Wright was one of the most internationally influential American architects and is considered the forefather of organic architecture as well as the Modern and Prairie School Movements. Throughout the years, Wright's works have been awarded even more importance, with 8 gaining entry into the UNESCO World Heritage Site registry. 

Throughout Wright's 5 decade career, his designs have focused on the abstraction of space, drawing from both natural principles and the evolution of the United States' as a nation. Through his work, Frank Lloyd Wright sought to change the way that people lived their lives and his impact remains woven into the fabric of American style and culture. His work has influenced and inspired generations of creative professionals and his designs forever changed the way that houses were built, specifically in the United States.

So numerous are Wright's works throughout the United States that Home Advisor created a map marking some of his best known projects in every region of the country. Read on to see each illustration in depth.

We created a list of the 37 states that have a residential property designed by Frank Lloyd Wright. To put it together, we gathered information about the architect's projects from a wide variety of sources. The list includes properties that have since been demolished, destroyed, damaged, renovated, and restored, as well as some that were built after Wright's death in 1959. For the final list, we selected the houses with the greatest historical and architectural importance in each state.

- Home Advisor

1. Alabama – Rosenbaum House (1939)

© HomeAdvisor
© HomeAdvisor

2. Arizona – David & Gladys Wright House (1950)

© HomeAdvisor
© HomeAdvisor

3. Arkansas – Bachman-Wilson House at Crystal Bridges (1954)

© HomeAdvisor
© HomeAdvisor

4. California – Hollyhock House (1917)

© HomeAdvisor
© HomeAdvisor

5. Connecticut – Rayward-Shepherd House (Tirranna) (1955)

© HomeAdvisor
© HomeAdvisor

6. Delaware – Dudley Spencer House (Laurel) (designed 1956; completed 1959)

© HomeAdvisor
© HomeAdvisor

7. Florida – Lewis Spring House (1954)

© HomeAdvisor
© HomeAdvisor

8. Hawaii – Frank Lloyd Wright House (1995)

© HomeAdvisor
© HomeAdvisor

9. Idaho – Archie Teater Studio (Teater’s Knoll) (1952)

© HomeAdvisor
© HomeAdvisor

10. Illinois – Avery Coonley House (1907)

© HomeAdvisor
© HomeAdvisor

11. Indiana – K.C. DeRhodes House (1906)

© HomeAdvisor
© HomeAdvisor

12. Iowa – Stockman House (1908)

© HomeAdvisor
© HomeAdvisor

13. Kansas – Allen–Lambe House (Henry J. Allen House) (1915)

© HomeAdvisor
© HomeAdvisor

14. Kentucky – Reverend Jesse R. Zeigler House (1910)

© HomeAdvisor
© HomeAdvisor

15. Maryland – Robert Llewellyn Wright House (1953)

© HomeAdvisor
© HomeAdvisor

16. Massachusetts – Theodore Baird House (1940)

© HomeAdvisor
© HomeAdvisor

17. Michigan – Robert and Rae Levin House (1948)

© HomeAdvisor
© HomeAdvisor

18. Minnesota – Elam House (1950)

© HomeAdvisor
© HomeAdvisor

19. Mississippi – Charnley-Norwood House (Designed: 1890)

© HomeAdvisor
© HomeAdvisor

20. Missouri – Pappas House (1960-1964)

© HomeAdvisor
© HomeAdvisor

21. Nebraska – Harvey P. and Eliza Sutton House (1905)

© HomeAdvisor
© HomeAdvisor

22. New Hampshire – Toufic H. Kalil House (1955)

© HomeAdvisor
© HomeAdvisor

23. New Jersey – J.A. Sweeton Residence (1950)

© HomeAdvisor
© HomeAdvisor

24. New Mexico – Arnold Friedman House (1945)

© HomeAdvisor
© HomeAdvisor

25. New York – E.E. Boynton House (1908)

© HomeAdvisor
© HomeAdvisor

26. Ohio – Westcott House (1904)

© HomeAdvisor
© HomeAdvisor

27. Oklahoma – Richard L. Jones House (Westhope) (1929)

© HomeAdvisor
© HomeAdvisor

28. Oregon – Gordon House (1956-64)

© HomeAdvisor
© HomeAdvisor

29. Pennsylvania – Fallingwater (1935)

© HomeAdvisor
© HomeAdvisor

30. South Carolina – C. Leigh Stevens House (“Auldbrass Plantation”) (1941)

© HomeAdvisor
© HomeAdvisor

31. Tennessee – Seamour and Gerte Shavin House (1952)

© HomeAdvisor
© HomeAdvisor

32. Texas – John Gillin Residence (1958)

© HomeAdvisor
© HomeAdvisor

33. Utah – Don M. Stromquist House (1963)

© HomeAdvisor
© HomeAdvisor

34. Virginia – Pope–Leighey House (1940)

© HomeAdvisor
© HomeAdvisor

35. Washington – Chauncey L. Griggs Residence (1946–54)

© HomeAdvisor
© HomeAdvisor

36. Wisconsin – F.G. Bogk House (1916)

© HomeAdvisor
© HomeAdvisor

37. Wyoming – Quintin Blair House (1952–53)

© HomeAdvisor
© HomeAdvisor

Para más información visita la Página Oficial de Home Advisor.

