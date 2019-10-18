Jiyang Xinyuan School / BPD Architects

Save this picture! complex building noon. Image © Xufeng Cui

+ 32

Schools · Jinan, China Architects Authors of this architecture project BPD Architects

Area Area of this architecture project 46000.0 m2

Project Year Brands with products used in this architecture project 2018

Photographer Created with Sketch. Xufeng Cui

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project 大连高科阻燃橡胶有限公司, 山东北方门窗工程有限公司, 济南兼强建材有限公司

Lead Architect Weibo Liu

Design Team Hongchuan Zhang, Wenyuan Yu, Zengwu Zhang, Ertong Jiao, Tao Jia, Hongqiang Wang, Xue Tian(Assistant Architect), Yuwei Wu(Assistant Architect), Tianyu Zhang(Assistant Architect), Zheyuan Sun(Assistant Architect)

Construction Design Shandong Jianzhu University Architecture & Urban planning Design Institute

Landscape Architect Jinan Tonglin Landscape Design Co., Ltd.

Save this picture! looking campus through playground. Image © Xufeng Cui

Text description provided by the architects. The site is located on the north-to-south landscape axis in the center of new urban area of Jiyang. On the north-to-south urban axis, there are Jiyang County Government, Jibei Square, Jibei Park, Anda Urban Square and Jiyang Cultural and Sports Center. The site of the school is on the extending line of the axis.

Save this picture! city axis southern node. Image © Xufeng Cui

In order to conform to the urban environment, “Neutralisation” seems to be a rational choice. ‘Neutralisation, that is where the world is located; that is where everything grows from’.

Save this picture! complex building morning. Image © Xufeng Cui

Save this picture! complex building noon. Image © Xufeng Cui

By the plane layout based on centralization and massing combination which are structured and magnificent, designers perfectly carry out the magnificence of urban axis in the two- and three-dimensional level. Besides, the beautiful vision about future made by children will be the emotional continue in the four-dimensional space.

Save this picture! secondary section teaching building. Image © Xufeng Cui

Save this picture! secondary section courtyard. Image © Xufeng Cui

As a picture coming into view, the entrance of the campus has impressive spatial hierarchy. The integrated main building and the grand steps strengthen the sense of order and occupy the center of the canvas. The backing massing accept everything in a peaceful manner.

Save this picture! art and sport center. Image © Xufeng Cui

Therefore, children with backpacks have more expectation and reverence about seeking knowledge. Brave, practice, teaching and learning simultaneously along with traditional education of “Benevolence, Justice, Courtesy, Wisdom, Faith” will take root and grow there.