Jiyang Xinyuan School / BPD Architects

- BPD Architects
-
-
2018
-
-
大连高科阻燃橡胶有限公司, 山东北方门窗工程有限公司, 济南兼强建材有限公司
-
Lead ArchitectWeibo Liu
-
Design TeamHongchuan Zhang, Wenyuan Yu, Zengwu Zhang, Ertong Jiao, Tao Jia, Hongqiang Wang, Xue Tian(Assistant Architect), Yuwei Wu(Assistant Architect), Tianyu Zhang(Assistant Architect), Zheyuan Sun(Assistant Architect)
-
Construction DesignShandong Jianzhu University Architecture & Urban planning Design Institute
-
Landscape ArchitectJinan Tonglin Landscape Design Co., Ltd.
Text description provided by the architects. The site is located on the north-to-south landscape axis in the center of new urban area of Jiyang. On the north-to-south urban axis, there are Jiyang County Government, Jibei Square, Jibei Park, Anda Urban Square and Jiyang Cultural and Sports Center. The site of the school is on the extending line of the axis.
In order to conform to the urban environment, “Neutralisation” seems to be a rational choice. ‘Neutralisation, that is where the world is located; that is where everything grows from’.
By the plane layout based on centralization and massing combination which are structured and magnificent, designers perfectly carry out the magnificence of urban axis in the two- and three-dimensional level. Besides, the beautiful vision about future made by children will be the emotional continue in the four-dimensional space.
As a picture coming into view, the entrance of the campus has impressive spatial hierarchy. The integrated main building and the grand steps strengthen the sense of order and occupy the center of the canvas. The backing massing accept everything in a peaceful manner.
Therefore, children with backpacks have more expectation and reverence about seeking knowledge. Brave, practice, teaching and learning simultaneously along with traditional education of “Benevolence, Justice, Courtesy, Wisdom, Faith” will take root and grow there.