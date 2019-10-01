World
  25 Kent Building / Gensler + HWKN

25 Kent Building / Gensler + HWKN

25 Kent Building / Gensler + HWKN

  María Francisca González
  17:00 - 1 October, 2019
Office Buildings 
Brooklyn, United States

    Owners

      Rubenstein Partners and Heritage Equity Partners

    • Manufacturers

    © Caroline LeFevre
    © Caroline LeFevre

    Text description provided by the architects. 25 Kent is Brooklyn’s first ground-up, speculative commercial building in 40 years and Williamsburg’s only all-new office building providing unobstructed views of the soon-to-be-expanded Bushwick Inlet Park, East River, and Manhattan skyline.

    © Caroline LeFevre
    © Caroline LeFevre
    Ground Floor Plan
    Ground Floor Plan
    © Caroline LeFevre
    © Caroline LeFevre

    As such, 25 Kent offers companies a unique opportunity to plant their corporate flag in Williamsburg, a neighborhood recognized globally for its innovation and creative energy.

    © Ty Cole
    © Ty Cole
    Eighth Floor Plan
    Eighth Floor Plan
    © Caroline LeFevre
    © Caroline LeFevre

    Gensler
    HWKN
    Glass Concrete Brick

    "25 Kent Building / Gensler + HWKN" 01 Oct 2019. ArchDaily.

