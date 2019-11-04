Flexform's Versatile Furniture Enhances Projects Worldwide

Save this picture! Ukraine, private residence in Kiev.. Image © Atom Studio

Architectural design of a space and the furniture chosen to fill it can work together to define a room's function, set a certain vibe, and make a statement. While an architect or designer may want specific furniture to create a certain look at the time of design completion, versatility is also important over the course of a building's life. Not only do the needs of building programs and inhabitants shift over time, but owners of commercial and public spaces often want the ability to react to both aesthetic and social trends to keep up-to-date.

The design of a space, including its furniture, must reflect its intended use and function, which involves an understanding not only of good design, but also of the social and cultural influences present in any given location. Furniture that is stylish, yet timeless and functional, should be the goal for a long-lasting and flexible design. Well-designed furniture can adapt to multiple uses and types of spaces over time, as well as different locations and cultures worldwide. A notable Italian furniture design company, Flexform, has utilized many of these design principles in the company’s portfolio of contemporary style furniture. Originally the handmade crafts of the Galimberti brothers in 1959, ‘Flexform di Galimberti’s’ early success led the company to expand and grow - allowing many of these timeless pieces to be incorporated into the fabric of international architecture.

Bulgari Resort, Dubai

Save this picture! Dubai, Bulgari Resort; Antonio Citterio Patricia Viel Studio

The Bulgari Resort Dubai was designed as a "destination within a destination," blending Mediterranean charm with Middle-Eastern sophistication. The luxury hotel's decor features many furniture pieces designed by Antonio Citterio, including Feel Good bar stools, Groundpiece sofas, and Dany coffee tables.

Hotel Lutetia, Paris

Paris' legendary Hotel Lutetia is part of the renowned "Leading Hotels of the World" chain. Jean-Michel Wilmotte's sophisticated renovation and interior design of the hotel's Bar Joséphine retains its original charm, incorporating Citterio-designed Guscio sofas and Feel Good armchairs.

"Nove by Citterio," Munich

Save this picture! Munich, "Nove by Citterio"; Antonio Citterio Patricia Viel Studio. Image © Rainer Taepper

"Nove by Citterio" is a six-floor office building designed by the Antonio Citterio Patricia Viel architectural firm which has achieved LEED Platinum sustainability certification. The spaces' elegant finishes are achieved through the use of rich materials, Guscio sofas and armchairs, Feel Good armchairs, and Tris occasional tables.

Soori High Line Apartments, New York

Save this picture! New York, Soori High Line Apartments; SCDA Architects

Located in the heart of the chic West Chelsea neighborhood of New York near the famous High Line park, prestigious Soori High Line Apartments feature luxurious, resort-class interiors and rich detailing. Antonio Citterio's Wing sofa, A.B.C.D. armchair, Eden Plus bed, and Isabel dining chairs round out the elegant furnishings for SCDA Architects' design.

Nidapark Istinye Project, Istanbul

Save this picture! Istanbul, Nidapark Istinye Residential Complex. Image Courtesy of Koray Yavuzer Architecture / Maslak Yapı

The Istinye neighborhood is one of the most historic in Turkey's capital and home to the Nidapark Istinye residential complex, boasting spectacular sea views. Apartments feature a unique combination of Flexform and Flexform Mood furniture, such as Lifesteel sofa, Lysandre armchairs, Giano console, and Crono armchairs.

Four Seasons at Burj Alshaya, Kuwait

Save this picture! Kuwait, Four Seasons at Burj Alshaya

The sleek and stylish Four Seasons at Burj Alshaya in Kuwait City is a prestigious backdrop for the city's elite business and social scenes. Antonio Citterio's Guscioalto Soft and Feel Good Soft armchairs are displayed in the hall and lounge.

Bulgari Hotel, Shanghai

Save this picture! Shanghai, Bulgari Hotel; Antonio Citterio Patricia Viel Studio

The Bulgari Hotel in Shanghai aims to set a new standard of luxury for the cosmopolitan city, its design creating a bridge between past and future. The Antonio Citterio Patricia Viel design blends Bulgari's Italian sophistication with Shanghai's rich culture. Furniture designed by Citterio on display in the project includes Morgan barstools, Morgan armchairs, Feel Good armchairs, and Gelsomina armchairs.

Treasure Garden, Taiwan

Save this picture! Taiwan, "Treasure Garden" Residential Complex; Antonio Citterio Patricia Viel Studio. Image © Sam Siew Shien | 岑修賢

In the Taichung district of Taiwan, Treasure Garden provides elegant residences and common spaces designed in a geometric, Italian-inspired style, located at a prime location within the city.

Los Altos Hill, California Residence

Save this picture! California residence; Feldman Architecture. Image © John Linden

A majestic modern home set among the greenery of Los Altos, California, this private residence features a spacious, light-filled living room furnished with some of Flexform's best-selling pieces. The Groundpiece sofa, Guscio armchairs, a Jiff dining table, Tindari ottomans, and more create a sophisticated design.

Cape Town Residence

Save this picture! Cape Town residence; Malan Vorster Architecture Interior Design. Image © Condé Nast House & Garden / Micky Hoyle

In this Cape Town tree house home, the Groundpiece sofa, Guscio armchair, and Feel Good ottoman and dining chairs create a stylish, yet comfortable and airy feel in the midst of a jungle-like setting.

Mexico City Residence

Save this picture! Mexico City, private residence; Archetonic. Image © Rafael Gamo

This private home in Mexico City designed by Jaime Micha Balas + Jacobo Micha Mizrahi Studio is luxurious, elegant, and comfortable thanks to the Cestone seating system, Cestone sofa, Groundpiece coffee table, and Vienna side tables.

Miami Residence

Save this picture! Miami residence; Andrea Chicharo Arquitetura. Image © Emilio Collavino

Warm and sophisticated, this light-filled Miami penthouse designed by Brazilian architect Andrea Chicharo incorporates the Groundpiece seating system, Lifesteel chaise longue, Soft Dream sofa, and Crono settees.

Ibiza Residence

Save this picture! Ibiza residence; Terraza Balear - Interior Design & Furniture. Image Courtesy of Terraza Balear - Interior Design & Furniture

This home in Ibiza is hidden in a quiet village among natural vegetation and its interior design reflects the natural tones and textures of its surroundings. The interior design, curated by Terraza Balear, is populated by the Adda seating system, Happy armchairs, Feel Good ottoman, Soffio table, and Isabel chairs.

Ikema Island, Japan Residence

The centerpiece of this modern home located on Ikema Island in Japan is the Lifesteel sectional sofa designed by Antonio Citterio.

Sanlorenzo 460 Explorer Yacht

Save this picture! Sanlorenzo 460 Explorer Yacht; Antonio Citterio Patricia Viel Studio

The Explorer 460 is a superyacht designed for exploring the world in safety and comfort. A nautically-inspired design lends elegance, warmth, and luxury to the space, furnished with the Lifesteel seating system, Grandemare sofa, and a Paul armchair all designed by Antonio Citterio.

News via Flexform.