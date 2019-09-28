World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Library
  4. China
  5. THAD
  6. 2016
  7. 4th Phase Addition of Tsinghua University Library / THAD

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

4th Phase Addition of Tsinghua University Library / THAD

  • 23:00 - 28 September, 2019
  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
4th Phase Addition of Tsinghua University Library / THAD
Save this picture!
4th Phase Addition of Tsinghua University Library / THAD, north entrance night view. Image © Arch-Exist
north entrance night view. Image © Arch-Exist

north entrance. Image © Arch-Exist courtyard between phase 3 and phase 4. Image © Arch-Exist reading area on 2F. Image © Arch-Exist lobby resting area. Image © Arch-Exist + 27

  • Architects

    THAD

  • Location

    Tsinghua University, Beijing, China

  • Category

    Extension

  • Architect in Charge

    Zhaoye Guan

  • Design Team

    Zhaoye Guan, Yulong Liu, Mengzhen Han, Xiaoxi Cheng, Yan Wang, Weiwei Jiang, Jie Jing, Weixin Cai, Qing Xu, Fuli Liu, Lihua Yu, Jiankai Ren, Xiaogang Cui, Song Zhang

  • Structural Design

    Jie Jing, Weixin Cai

  • Area

    14959.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Arch-Exist, Yan Li
Save this picture!
north facade. Image © Arch-Exist
north facade. Image © Arch-Exist

Text description provided by the architects. The Tsinghua University Library is a landmark building on the Tsinghua University campus. It was initially designed by American architect Henry Murphy, and the construction was completed in 1919, followed by two extensions: the second phase of construction designed by Yang Tingbao in 1930s, and the third phase of construction designed by Guan Zhaoye in 1980s.

Save this picture!
site plan
site plan
Save this picture!
courtyard between phase 3 and phase 4. Image © Arch-Exist
courtyard between phase 3 and phase 4. Image © Arch-Exist

This project is the fourth phase of extension of the library complex, located in the core area of the campus. The library embodies the continuance of the historical context of the University. It also addresses the need for development in regards to teaching and academic disciplines. The design exemplifies the architectural approach to fulfilling the historical and functional significance of the library.

Save this picture!
courtyard between phase 3 and phase 4. Image © Arch-Exist
courtyard between phase 3 and phase 4. Image © Arch-Exist

The new extension and the existing building are interconnected as an organic whole. The exterior wall of the fourth-floor indents and then extends downward to form the interior wall for the first 3 floors. This interior wall serves as a partition between the inner space and the peripheral areas, whereas the circulation in-between is enabled via openings in the wall. The inner space enclosed by this wall is a collection-reading area, which is typical of academic libraries. The peripheral areas scattering between the interior wall and the exterior wall are for more public function such as traffic space, leisure activities, reading and so on, making it a more interactive transition to the outdoor landscape.

Save this picture!
lobby. Image © Arch-Exist
lobby. Image © Arch-Exist
Save this picture!
lobby resting area. Image © Arch-Exist
lobby resting area. Image © Arch-Exist
Save this picture!
reading area on 2F. Image © Arch-Exist
reading area on 2F. Image © Arch-Exist

The main body of the building reduces in shape floor by floor from the top, which brings a horizontally two-layered nested structure of the inner and peripheral space. This design philosophy is fully reflected on the elevations of the building. Behind the three-storey-high transparent façade stands a solid four-storey-high wall which keeps a spatial balance between separation and interconnection. When the lights are on, the layered spatial arrangement is spotlighted against the dark of the night. The structured red-brick, the extensive glass curtain wall, and the abstract handling of details are all a part of the efforts to make the new extension a coordinated but also a more contemporarily characterized part of the existing library.

Save this picture!
main staircase. Image © Arch-Exist
main staircase. Image © Arch-Exist
Save this picture!
reading hall on 5F . Image © Arch-Exist
reading hall on 5F . Image © Arch-Exist

The design is very representative of the trends in university library development today. Function-wise, the library is diversified with newly added exhibition hall, café, bookstore, group discussion space, study rooms, ancient books restoration area, etc. to make up for the limitations of only having reading rooms in the library. Several public spaces stretching across different floors are designed to increase interconnectivity and circulation between indoor and outdoor space.

Save this picture!
suken courtyard entrance. Image © Arch-Exist
suken courtyard entrance. Image © Arch-Exist
Save this picture!
suken courtyard entrance. Image © Arch-Exist
suken courtyard entrance. Image © Arch-Exist

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
THAD
Office

Products:

Glass Steel Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Cultural Architecture Library Educational Architecture Higher Education University Refurbishment Extension China
Cite: "4th Phase Addition of Tsinghua University Library / THAD" 28 Sep 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/924948/4th-phase-addition-of-tsinghua-university-library-thad/> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

north entrance night view. Image © Arch-Exist

清华大学图书馆北楼 / 清华大学建筑设计研究院

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream