World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. Spain
  5. Gabriel Verd Arquitectos
  6. 2019
  7. Bulevar Residential Building / Gabriel Verd Arquitectos + Buró4

Bulevar Residential Building / Gabriel Verd Arquitectos + Buró4

  • 19:00 - 13 September, 2019
  • Curated by Clara Ott
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Bulevar Residential Building / Gabriel Verd Arquitectos + Buró4
Save this picture!
© Jesús Granada
© Jesús Granada

© Jesús Granada © Jesús Granada © Jesús Granada © Jesús Granada + 28

  • Architects

    Buró4, Gabriel Verd Arquitectos

  • Location

    Av. de los Olmos, 58, 41927 Mairena del Aljarafe, Sevilla, Spain

  • Category

    Apartments

  • Lead architects

    Gabriel Verd Gallego, Ramón Cuevas Rebollo, Jesús Díaz Gómez, Jorge Ferral Sevilla

  • Area

    14975.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2019

  • Photographs

    Jesús Granada

  • Clients

    Promociones Hábitat

  • Engineering

    Suringeniería

  • Collaborators

    Rafael Jiménez Rodríguez, Rosario Rodríguez Cazorla, Antonio Alonso Campaña, Isabel Jiménez López, Ismael Ferral Sevilla
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Jesús Granada
© Jesús Granada

Text description provided by the architects. This project commenced just as the economy was beginning to recover from the recession. The aim was to come up with a residential development that was the different from the one widely used in the area and base on an obsolete partial development plan. The old plan proposed blocks with a wide width and interior courtyards for ventilation, but where the orientation of the homes and the organisation of the free areas were not a priority. 

Save this picture!
© Jesús Granada
© Jesús Granada

To amend the plan, a detailed study had to be drafted, setting out a different type of block, one that was ccompatible with the general plan in force and wich would help to create a new city model. To achieve this, a more efficient and sustainable volumen than the traditional “H” block with a courtyard was proposed. The two main objetives were to prioritise the orientation of the homes and to create a free space with as many facilities as possible.

Save this picture!
© Jesús Granada
© Jesús Granada
Save this picture!
Plans
Plans
Save this picture!
© Jesús Granada
© Jesús Granada

Habitat Bulever was therefore conceived as a residential complex laid out around a free space with an urban scale, with a square comparable in size to the well-know landmark of Patio Banderas beside the Alcázar in Seville. The building is organised around this square. It forms the quiet and isolated nucleus in which the private life of the development unfolds… similar to how people live not so along ago in corral communal dwellings, like one big family. A building model with a 12-metre bay was designed. 

Save this picture!
© Jesús Granada
© Jesús Granada

This allowed the construction on off loor-through apartments with double ventilation and light, where all living areas are placed to the best orientating façade, thus giving the lunges an terraces the best sunning and lightingn. Three materials confer its characteristic and identifying image to the building. Clinker brick for the façades, concrete for the exposed structure and sheet metal latticework for the protection of kitchens and stairs.

Save this picture!
© Jesús Granada
© Jesús Granada
Save this picture!
Sections
Sections
Save this picture!
© Jesús Granada
© Jesús Granada

The changing of light and shadow on the texture of these three materials gives a rich image that evolves along the day and which Habitat Boulevar is being recognized. This perception of textures is also change according to distance ... nearly you can see the careful execution of the brick tile, the touch of concrete or the perfection of the geometry of the sheet… but as soon as one moves away from them they are diluted like the threads of a tapestry to give way to the forms that show the large volumes of the building.

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Gabriel Verd Arquitectos
Office
Buró4
Office

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Housing Apartments Spain
Cite: "Bulevar Residential Building / Gabriel Verd Arquitectos + Buró4" [Hábitat Bulevar / Gabriel Verd Arquitectos + Buró4] 13 Sep 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/924668/bulevar-residential-building-gabriel-verd-arquitectos-plus-buro4/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream