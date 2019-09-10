World
  DMG Residence / Reinach Mendonça Arquitetos Associados

DMG Residence / Reinach Mendonça Arquitetos Associados

  10:00 - 10 September, 2019
  Curated by Matheus Pereira
DMG Residence / Reinach Mendonça Arquitetos Associados
© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon

  • Collaborators

    Camila Osele, Victor Gonçalves, Tony Chen, Rodrigo Nakajima, Paula Leal, Taís Vieira, Tadeu Ferreira, Alessandra Altshul , Mayara Ready, Douglas Mourilhão, Gabriel Pena, Felipe Barba, Ana Carolina Rasga, Giovanna Federico, Rodrigo Oliveira, Daniela Sopas

  • Site Area

    37259.7 ft²

  • Interior Design

    Thais Venturelli Arquitetura & Interiores

  • Landscape

    Raizes Paisagem & Jardim

  • Lightining

    Lux Projetos (Ricardo Heder)

  • Structure

    Benedicts

  • Hydralical Engineer

    Zamaro

  • General Contractor

    Lock Engenharia
© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon

Text description provided by the architects. From the choice of land to the definition of the program, Reinach Mendonça Associated Architects (RMAA) participate in the process to define the project for the DMG Residence, located in Bragança Paulista (SP).

© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon

Having as residents a young couple with two young children, with many siblings and friends, the house was designed to reunited.  Standing out for its simplicity in the use of exposed concrete, castings and a lightness treatment of a long and narrow volume with large eaves, the DMG Residence also has one of its facades turned to a beautiful view of a farm and its vegetation.

© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon

The house has a concrete structure, ceiling and walls, metallic awning and aluminum frames. We took advantage of the large unevenness of the ground, which at first could be the biggest difficulty of the project. The solution was to place a pool half-level below the social and leisure areas, establishing a transition level between the house and the land. This gap also helped to solve the caretaker residence, which is on the lower level in a place with privacy and independence.

Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan

The layout is characterized by social spaces interconnected in a single space with a lot of transparency, enhancing the relationship with the exterior and abundant ventilation crossing the two faces.

© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon

The gastronomic porch has a metal frame roof and a wooden lining that floats above the level of the concrete slabs and leaves a very refreshing free ventilation. Rainwater is collected for irrigation and solar energy for water and pool heating. Photovoltaic panels were provided for short term installations.

© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon

This house in the interior of São Paulo is in a gated community for the purpose of leisure and rest on weekends.

© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon

The adopted party sought to make the most of the beautiful countryside view of the region which the whole house is turned to, as well as creating interconnected social environments gathered in the ground floor.

© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon

To distribute all rooms, we adopted an interesting solution, placing the guest’s suites on the ground floor with accessibility but connected to the house from the outside through a charming patio / garden and balcony. While the three exclusive family dormitories are housed on the upper floor along a landscape-facing terrace, as all the other spaces in the house“.

© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon

Cite: "DMG Residence / Reinach Mendonça Arquitetos Associados" [Residência DMG / Reinach Mendonça Arquitetos Associados] 10 Sep 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/924537/dmg-residence-reinach-mendonca-arquitetos-associados/> ISSN 0719-8884

