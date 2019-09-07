World
A Contemplative Journey Through Tadao Ando's Conference Pavilion

A Contemplative Journey Through Tadao Ando's Conference Pavilion
In the midst of today's digital revolution, architectural representation is no longer solely based on high resolution photography. Architects are now collaborating with audiovisual professionals to transform their projects into cinematic experiences.

Earlier this year, German design firm 22quadrat founded 9sekunden, a new film studio specialized in short landscape and architecture documentaries. For Tadao Ando's Conference Pavilion, the studio take their viewers on a meditative journey, portraying the concrete structure's calm and restrained atmosphere in a short film.

The Conference Pavilion by Tadao Ando was the architect’s first building outside Japan. One of the project's most striking features is footpath leading to the structure, which is of significant resemblance to the gardens of Japanese monasteries. Since cherry trees are of great traditional importance in Japan, the architect surrounded the structure with a few of them, bringing together tradition and modernity.

Good architecture is comparable to a timeless, walk-in artwork. However, it gradually transforms and unfolds when wandering through it. Its face constantly changes throughout the hours of the day and the seasons of the year. One can only experiences it by exploring. This idea reflects the philosophy of the newly founded film studio 9sekunden. 9sekunden documents architecture so that it is recorded as an artwork and at the same time made accessible to all people, regardless of language, culture, age or belief. - Christian, 9sekunden

9sekunden consists of designers of various disciplines who have combined their love of architecture with filmography. They have created high quality narratives, focusing on the details that are not always apparent to the eyes. While filming, the team approaches architecture intricately, gathering impressions, understanding the connections, and finding its spatial qualities. Since each project has its own identity and background, 9sekunden have collaborated with experts in the audio industry and composed unique musical compositions, further captivating the viewer.

