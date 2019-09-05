World
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  House 14 / Alvano y Riquelme

House 14 / Alvano y Riquelme

  07:45 - 5 September, 2019
  Curated by Clara Ott
House 14 / Alvano y Riquelme
House 14 / Alvano y Riquelme, © Cristobal Palma
© Cristobal Palma

  • Engineering

    Alberto Ramirez

  • Landscaping

    Bernardita del Corral

  • Construction

    MVU

  • Collaborators

    Ximena Tannenbaum
© Cristobal Palma
© Cristobal Palma

Text description provided by the architects. Conceived as a house for leisure, social life, and contemplation, the house is located in a privileged place in the Casablanca Valley. On a hill, in a situation of views over the vineyards, the landscape floods with views and acts as a backdrop for the different activities.

© Cristobal Palma
© Cristobal Palma
© Cristobal Palma
© Cristobal Palma

The house was designed as a small refuge surrounded by terraces and eaves, reinterpreting the tradition of the perimeter corridor of the Chilean country house. Thus the enclosures, terraces, pool, and barbecue area were protected by an extensive gallery of wooden columns.

© Cristobal Palma
© Cristobal Palma

One of the premises when imagining the possible uses of the house was "more terraces than interiors". It was thought of interior spaces that were just, but that naturally extended their sense of space to the terraces, the spaces finish where the eaves and their gallery they finish drawing it. 

© Cristobal Palma
© Cristobal Palma
© Cristobal Palma
© Cristobal Palma

In a wild natural environment, it was privileged to solve everything in a single construction. As a piece built autonomous of its environment. Its form explores through the perimeter gallery and the different slopes in its roofs plasticity that separates from the natural, a controlled geometry on a hill. Without recreating the condition of the slope, without slopes, a platform to enjoy the view.

© Cristobal Palma
© Cristobal Palma

Alvano y Riquelme
Wood

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Chile
"House 14 / Alvano y Riquelme" [Casa 14 / Alvano y Riquelme] 05 Sep 2019. ArchDaily.

