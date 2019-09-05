House 14 / Alvano y Riquelme

Engineering Alberto Ramirez

Landscaping Bernardita del Corral

Construction MVU

Collaborators Ximena Tannenbaum

Manufacturers Loading...

Text description provided by the architects. Conceived as a house for leisure, social life, and contemplation, the house is located in a privileged place in the Casablanca Valley. On a hill, in a situation of views over the vineyards, the landscape floods with views and acts as a backdrop for the different activities.

The house was designed as a small refuge surrounded by terraces and eaves, reinterpreting the tradition of the perimeter corridor of the Chilean country house. Thus the enclosures, terraces, pool, and barbecue area were protected by an extensive gallery of wooden columns.

One of the premises when imagining the possible uses of the house was "more terraces than interiors". It was thought of interior spaces that were just, but that naturally extended their sense of space to the terraces, the spaces finish where the eaves and their gallery they finish drawing it.

In a wild natural environment, it was privileged to solve everything in a single construction. As a piece built autonomous of its environment. Its form explores through the perimeter gallery and the different slopes in its roofs plasticity that separates from the natural, a controlled geometry on a hill. Without recreating the condition of the slope, without slopes, a platform to enjoy the view.