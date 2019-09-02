ArchDaily Topics - September: Work

The way we approach work has changed, and that is undeniable. Our profession no longer defines us as much as past generations, and new forms of work have been incorporated into everyday life. While technology has revolutionized our ability to perform a variety of daily tasks, many professions have disappeared, some will probably not last much longer and, while others were created.

A generation of young people who have never known a world without the Internet is entering the job market right now. They bring new forms of communication, questioning the long hours, the staticity of the spaces and the whole culture around work. Working from home, coworking spaces, or remotely, from anywhere in the world is already a common reality.

The craft of architecture has also inevitably changed. We have already wondered if automation will really affect our profession. With BIM programs, augmented and virtual reality in buildings, and technology increasingly incorporated into projects, we are likely to have drastic changes in this industry that moves so many resources around the world. Another huge challenge is to design efficient, comfortable and flexible workspaces that appeal to the most diverse generations, understanding and adapting to the changing world.

That is why we dedicate this month to the theme of Work. During September, we will be covering topics ranging from efficient and comfortable office design, productivity-enhancing applications for architects, new ways of representing and designing, new software that makes work easier, construction site improvements, and more.

We are now receiving submissions related to our Monthly Topics. For our next issue, in November, we will be focusing on “Innovation.” In this dialogue about the future of architecture, we always want to hear about your ideas, projects, essays, and articles, so get in touch by sending us a message.