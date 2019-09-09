World
  Lake Annex / Studio AG Arquitetura

Lake Annex / Studio AG Arquitetura

  16:00 - 9 September, 2019
  Curated by Matheus Pereira
Lake Annex / Studio AG Arquitetura
© Ruy Teixeira
© Ruy Teixeira

© Ruy Teixeira

© Ruy Teixeira
© Ruy Teixeira

Text description provided by the architects. This project, a kiosk annexed to a lake, is designed as a leisure and contemplation space integrated to its surrounding landscape, allowing nature to be the focus. As the space aims to highlight its surroundings, the structure is delicate and comprised of three simple components: a roof, a private living space, and brise-soleil panels.

© Ruy Teixeira
© Ruy Teixeira

The challenge of bringing the project to fruition in under 2 months in a remote area led to the choice of dry and green construction materials, such as glued laminated timber (glulam) for the roof and metallic pillars, lessening the impact to the surrounding terrain.

© Ruy Teixeira
© Ruy Teixeira
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
© Ruy Teixeira
© Ruy Teixeira

With the intention of integrating the landscape, the glued laminated timber roof functions as a pergola, with supportive beams and slats installed in different directions to allow the sun to filter in and create different scenes throughout the day. The roof was installed as such to provide the illusion that the structure is floating on the plateau; the location was chosen precisely so that the structure does not jut out from the horizon line and is integrated within the context of the height of the access bridge and the naturally existing terrain curves. 

© Ruy Teixeira
© Ruy Teixeira

The private living space aims to serve its user’s basic needs. The structure has rounded edges, emulating the organic shape of the lake, and is coated with mirrors, providing continuity to the landscape by creating an illusion of invisibility. The fluid and open architecture puts nature at the center of the project and assimilates to and magnifies the existing environment.

© Ruy Teixeira
© Ruy Teixeira

© Ruy Teixeira
© Ruy Teixeira

The brise-soleil panels have colourful screens which emulate the surrounding landscape and can be adjusted to filter the sun at different times of day, thus creating various scenes while offering respite to its user. In addition to integrating and enhancing its surrounding environment, this project allows for its users to interact directly with both architecture and nature simultaneously.

© Ruy Teixeira
© Ruy Teixeira

Project location

Cite: "Lake Annex / Studio AG Arquitetura" [Anexo do Lago / Studio AG Arquitetura] 09 Sep 2019. ArchDaily.

