  GROUPWORK + Amin Taha Architects Win Motion Against Demolishing 15 Clerkenwell Close

GROUPWORK + Amin Taha Architects Win Motion Against Demolishing 15 Clerkenwell Close

GROUPWORK + Amin Taha Architects Win Motion Against Demolishing 15 Clerkenwell Close
15 Clerkenwell Close / GROUPWORK + Amin Taha Architects. Image © Timothy Soar
15 Clerkenwell Close / GROUPWORK + Amin Taha Architects. Image © Timothy Soar

After a 2-year trial, GROUPWORK and Amin Taha Architects won the motion against demolishing the 15 Clerkenwell Close building.

The architects behind the RIBA award-winning project have been in an ongoing battle with local planning authorities over attempts of demolishing the 7-storey building in the city of Clerkenwell, UK. Taha has also received an enforcement notice last year, claiming that "the structure does not reflect the building that was granted planning permission and conservation area consent in 2013".

However, a planning inspector overturned the council’s demolition request, granting the architects planning permission regardless of the differences between what was proposed and what is developed.  

15 Clerkenwell Close / GROUPWORK + Amin Taha Architects. Image © Timothy Soar
15 Clerkenwell Close / GROUPWORK + Amin Taha Architects. Image © Timothy Soar

In his statement, the planning inspector admitted that while there is a difference between the proposed designs and the actual project, the building was not harmful to the conservation area. However, the inspector did order the architects to find alternative ways to rework some surfaces, as he was not satisfied with the building's smooth elevations, describing them as "intrusive and prominent" unlike the building’s rough columns and beams. 

About this author
Dima Stouhi
Author

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Dima Stouhi. "GROUPWORK + Amin Taha Architects Win Motion Against Demolishing 15 Clerkenwell Close" 15 Aug 2019. ArchDaily.

