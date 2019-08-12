Top 20 A' Design Award Winners

The A’ Design Award is an international award whose aim is to provide designers, architects, and innovators from all architecture and design fields with a competitive platform to showcase their work and products to a global audience. Among the design world's many awards, the A' Design Award stands out for its exceptional scale and breadth; from 2018-2019, over 2,000 individual designs from 106 countries received awards in 98 different design disciplines. This year's edition is now open for entries; designers can register their submissions here.

Organized as a way to showcase excellent designers in all disciplines and from all countries, the A' Awards are peer-reviewed and anonymously judged by an influential jury panel of experienced scholars, important press members, and experienced professionals. The awards offer prestige, publicity and international recognition to A’ Design Award Laureates through the coveted A’ Design Prize system. You can learn more about the call for entries process here.

A’ Design Competition results are announced every year on April 15. The best products, projects, and services worldwide that demonstrate superior design, technology, and creativity are rewarded with the A' Design Award: the symbol of excellence in design and innovation. There are five different levels of distinction; Platinum, Gold, Silver, Bronze and Iron A’ Design Awards are distributed annually in all design disciplines. Designers, companies, and institutions from all countries are called to take part in the accolades each year by nominating their best works, projects, and products for award consideration. See more on the results announcement here.

Entries are judged by A' Design Award's jury of hundreds of experts from around the globe including scholars, professionals, and media members. Each jury member is required to sign a jury agreement and follow a code of conduct. In addition, jurors may not be employees of the participating companies to avoid conflicts of interest. This jury process has been designed to promote a more fair and equitable awards process, with no single juror exercising undue influence on the results of the awards. You can find out more about the jury and its process here.

The A' Design Award & Competition also has a network to reach millions of design-oriented audiences worldwide. A’ Design Awards winners have been seen directly at the A’ Design Award website over 80,000,000 times. They also have 97,274 users on their platform and 35,263 project submissions. See more on the award in numbers here.

Winners of an A' Design Award receive a trophy alongside a host of other benefits: a certificate, inclusion in an exhibition, inclusion in a yearbook publication, winners' badges, an exclusive interview to be featured on the A' Design Awards website, inclusion in the world design rankings, an invite to a gala night hosted by the Award for networking, feedback notes from the award jury, and participation in an extensive PR campaign are all offered to winners among other benefits. Click here to see the full list of benefits.

The submission period for the A' Design Award closes on February 28. You can submit your designs here. After the winners are announced on April 15th, a selection of architecture-related winners will be featured in a post on ArchDaily.

Below we have selected our Top 20 A' Design Award Winners.

Bo Du Resort Hotel Design / CSD Design Office

Platinum A' Interior Space and Exhibition Design Award Winner, 2018-2019

Tianjin Vanke Jade Avenue (Sales Center) / LDPi China Branch

Platinum A' Lighting Products and Lighting Projects Design Award Winner 2018-2019

Quaint & Quirky Dessert House / Chaos Design Studio

Platinum A' Interior Space and Exhibition Design Award Winner, 2018-2019

Navigator Sales Center / Kris Lin

Platinum A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award Winner, 2018-2019

Villa AT House / Todd Saunders

Platinum A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award Winner, 2018-2019

Yuanlu Community Center / Challenge Design

Platinum A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award Winner, 2018-2019

One Year Project Villa / Kotaro Anzai

Platinum A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award Winner, 2018-2019

Impression Nanxi River Multifunctional Hall / Ting Wang

Platinum A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award Winner, 2017-2018

Platinum A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award Winner, 2017-2018

Da Chang Muslim Cultural Center / Hejingtang Studio

Platinum A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award Winner, 2017-2018

Loyly Public Sauna and Restaurant / Avanto Architects Ltd.

Platinum A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award Winner, 2016-2017

Platinum A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award Winner, 2016-2017

Platinum A' Interior Space and Exhibition Design Award Winner, 2014-2015

Hotel Indigo Hong Kong / Aedas

Platinum A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award Winner, 2013-2014

Platinum A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award Winner, 2012-2013

Qiantang Metropolis Sales Center / Ma Hui

Platinum A' Interior Space and Exhibition Design Award Winner, 2018-2019

Qingdao World Expo City Center / Tengyuan Design

Platinum A' Interior Space and Exhibition Design Award Winner, 2018-2019

Platinum A' Interior Space and Exhibition Design Award Winner, 2017-2018

Platinum A' Interior Space and Exhibition Design Award Winner, 2017-2018

One Main (Office) / dECOi Mark Goulthorpe, Raphael Crespin

Platinum A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award Winner, 2015-2016