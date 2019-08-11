World
  Persian Palaces Meet Contemporary Landmarks in Forouzanfar's Retrofuturism Series

Persian Palaces Meet Contemporary Landmarks in Forouzanfar's Retrofuturism Series

Persian Palaces Meet Contemporary Landmarks in Forouzanfar's Retrofuturism Series
© Mohammad Hassan Forouzanfar
© Mohammad Hassan Forouzanfar

There is often a debate on whether architects and engineers should restore old buildings and preserve what is still standing as a token of the past, or completely demolish them and introduce contemporary designs and features. In Iran, the remains of historic monuments, some of which are World Heritage Sites, have yet to know their fate, as restoration strategies remain uncertain.

As part of his Retrofuturism series, Iranian architect Mohammad Hassan Forouzanfar selected a few pre-Islamic castles across Persian towns, and merged them with contemporary landmarks, bringing about a new definition of architectural restoration.

© Mohammad Hassan Forouzanfar © Mohammad Hassan Forouzanfar © Mohammad Hassan Forouzanfar © Mohammad Hassan Forouzanfar

© Mohammad Hassan Forouzanfar
© Mohammad Hassan Forouzanfar
© Mohammad Hassan Forouzanfar
© Mohammad Hassan Forouzanfar
© Mohammad Hassan Forouzanfar
© Mohammad Hassan Forouzanfar
© Mohammad Hassan Forouzanfar
© Mohammad Hassan Forouzanfar
© Mohammad Hassan Forouzanfar
© Mohammad Hassan Forouzanfar
© Mohammad Hassan Forouzanfar
© Mohammad Hassan Forouzanfar
© Mohammad Hassan Forouzanfar
© Mohammad Hassan Forouzanfar
© Mohammad Hassan Forouzanfar
© Mohammad Hassan Forouzanfar
© Mohammad Hassan Forouzanfar
© Mohammad Hassan Forouzanfar

Cite: Dima Stouhi. "Persian Palaces Meet Contemporary Landmarks in Forouzanfar's Retrofuturism Series " 11 Aug 2019. ArchDaily.

