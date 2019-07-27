World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Articles
  3. Retrofuturism Gives Traditional Iranian Architecture a Modern Twist

Retrofuturism Gives Traditional Iranian Architecture a Modern Twist

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Retrofuturism Gives Traditional Iranian Architecture a Modern Twist
Save this picture!
Retrofuturism Gives Traditional Iranian Architecture a Modern Twist , © Mohammad Hassan Forouzanfar
© Mohammad Hassan Forouzanfar

Villages and cities in Iran have always had a fixed low-rise horizontal skyline due to the lack of beam and column technology. Although some cities have already adopted contemporary styles and have constructed soaring skyscrapers, but the majority of towns remain committed to traditional building techniques.

Iranian architect Mohammad Hassan Forouzanfar decided to give traditional Iranian architecture a structural upgrade but kept its main features intact. In his conceptual creations titled "Retrofuturism", the architect used traditionally-designed houses as a starting point, but introduced them to the modern world of skyscrapers and surreal forms, mixing both styles together.

© Mohammad Hassan Forouzanfar © Mohammad Hassan Forouzanfar © Mohammad Hassan Forouzanfar © Mohammad Hassan Forouzanfar + 10

Save this picture!
© Mohammad Hassan Forouzanfar
© Mohammad Hassan Forouzanfar
Save this picture!
© Mohammad Hassan Forouzanfar
© Mohammad Hassan Forouzanfar
Save this picture!
© Mohammad Hassan Forouzanfar
© Mohammad Hassan Forouzanfar
Save this picture!
© Mohammad Hassan Forouzanfar
© Mohammad Hassan Forouzanfar
Save this picture!
© Mohammad Hassan Forouzanfar
© Mohammad Hassan Forouzanfar
Save this picture!
© Mohammad Hassan Forouzanfar
© Mohammad Hassan Forouzanfar
Save this picture!
© Mohammad Hassan Forouzanfar
© Mohammad Hassan Forouzanfar
Save this picture!
© Mohammad Hassan Forouzanfar
© Mohammad Hassan Forouzanfar
Save this picture!
© Mohammad Hassan Forouzanfar
© Mohammad Hassan Forouzanfar

View the complete gallery

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
About this author
Dima Stouhi
Author

See more:

News Articles
Cite: Dima Stouhi. "Retrofuturism Gives Traditional Iranian Architecture a Modern Twist " 27 Jul 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/921725/retrofuturism-gives-traditional-iranian-architecture-a-modern-twist/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream