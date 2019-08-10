16 Projects that Push the Free Plan to its Limits

Modern architecture, visible in contemporary production, is usually related to the use of guidelines established by Le Corbusier's five points of architecture. Despite being widely known and debated for years, these points continue to be revisited and rethought in projects from various places and contribute to the creation of interesting buildings in various programs.
Using the five points, Le Corbusier's Villa Savoye pushed the boundaries of what a residential project could be. One of the main manifestations of this thinking today is the use of the free floorplan in workspaces or commercial buildings, a design trend so significant that it has become a model for companies when settling into buildings. Promising spatial flexibility, natural light and the possibility of for collaboration in the workplace, the free plan is a strategy that still stands out in the contemporary context.
The following is a selection of sixteen current projects that draw on this strategy in very different ways and contexts for their proposed plant organization.
