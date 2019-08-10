World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Articles
  3. 16 Projects that Push the Free Plan to its Limits

16 Projects that Push the Free Plan to its Limits

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
16 Projects that Push the Free Plan to its Limits
Save this picture!
Miniso Mexico Office / Grupo Lateral Arquitectura y Construcción. Imagem: © Camila Cossio
Miniso Mexico Office / Grupo Lateral Arquitectura y Construcción. Imagem: © Camila Cossio

Modern architecture, visible in contemporary production, is usually related to the use of guidelines established by Le Corbusier's five points of architecture. Despite being widely known and debated for years, these points continue to be revisited and rethought in projects from various places and contribute to the creation of interesting buildings in various programs.

Using the five points, Le Corbusier's Villa Savoye pushed the boundaries of what a residential project could be. One of the main manifestations of this thinking today is the use of the free floorplan in workspaces or commercial buildings, a design trend so significant that it has become a model for companies when settling into buildings. Promising spatial flexibility, natural light and the possibility of for collaboration in the workplace, the free plan is a strategy that still stands out in the contemporary context.

The following is a selection of sixteen current projects that draw on this strategy in very different ways and contexts for their proposed plant organization.

Miniso Mexico Office / Grupo Lateral Arquitectura y Construcción

Save this picture!
Miniso Mexico Office / Grupo Lateral Arquitectura y Construcción. Imagem: © Camila Cossio
Miniso Mexico Office / Grupo Lateral Arquitectura y Construcción. Imagem: © Camila Cossio
Save this picture!
Miniso Mexico Office / Grupo Lateral Arquitectura y Construcción
Miniso Mexico Office / Grupo Lateral Arquitectura y Construcción

MALHA / Tavares Duayer Arquitetura

Save this picture!
MALHA / Tavares Duayer Arquitetura. Imagem: © Ilana Bessler
MALHA / Tavares Duayer Arquitetura. Imagem: © Ilana Bessler
Save this picture!
MALHA / Tavares Duayer Arquitetura
MALHA / Tavares Duayer Arquitetura

Chilexpress Corporate Office / GH+A | Guillermo Hevia

Save this picture!
Chilexpress Corporate Office / GH+A | Guillermo Hevia. Imagem: © Guillermo Hevia H
Chilexpress Corporate Office / GH+A | Guillermo Hevia. Imagem: © Guillermo Hevia H
Save this picture!
Chilexpress Corporate Office / GH+A | Guillermo Hevia
Chilexpress Corporate Office / GH+A | Guillermo Hevia

CoBLOgó / SUBdV

Save this picture!
CoBLOgó / SUBdV. Imagem: © Rodrigo Chust
CoBLOgó / SUBdV. Imagem: © Rodrigo Chust
Save this picture!
CoBLOgó / SUBdV
CoBLOgó / SUBdV

World Trade Organization / Wittfoht Architekten

Save this picture!
World Trade Organization / Wittfoht Architekten. Imagem: © Brigida González
World Trade Organization / Wittfoht Architekten. Imagem: © Brigida González
Save this picture!
World Trade Organization / Wittfoht Architekten
World Trade Organization / Wittfoht Architekten

602 / Belotto Scopel Tanaka Arquitetura

Save this picture!
602 / Belotto Scopel Tanaka Arquitetura. Imagem: © Eduardo Macarios
602 / Belotto Scopel Tanaka Arquitetura. Imagem: © Eduardo Macarios
Save this picture!
602 / Belotto Scopel Tanaka Arquitetura
602 / Belotto Scopel Tanaka Arquitetura

Antwerp Port House / Zaha Hadid Architects

Save this picture!
Antwerp Port House / Zaha Hadid Architects. Imagem: © Helene Binet
Antwerp Port House / Zaha Hadid Architects. Imagem: © Helene Binet
Save this picture!
Antwerp Port House / Zaha Hadid Architects
Antwerp Port House / Zaha Hadid Architects

CONFEA New Headquarters / PPMS Arquitetos Associados

Save this picture!
CONFEA New Headquarters / PPMS Arquitetos Associados. Imagem: © Leonardo Finotti / Cláudio França
CONFEA New Headquarters / PPMS Arquitetos Associados. Imagem: © Leonardo Finotti / Cláudio França
Save this picture!
CONFEA New Headquarters / PPMS Arquitetos Associados
CONFEA New Headquarters / PPMS Arquitetos Associados

Crossboundaries' New Office / Crossboundaries

Save this picture!
New Office and Production Building / Crossboundaries. Imagem: © Xia Zhi
New Office and Production Building / Crossboundaries. Imagem: © Xia Zhi
Save this picture!
Crossboundaries' New Office / Crossboundaries
Crossboundaries' New Office / Crossboundaries

Head Office of AGC Glass Europe / SAMYN and PARTNERS

Save this picture!
Head Office of AGC Glass Europe / SAMYN and PARTNERS. Imagem: © Simon Schmitt
Head Office of AGC Glass Europe / SAMYN and PARTNERS. Imagem: © Simon Schmitt
Save this picture!
Head Office of AGC Glass Europe / SAMYN and PARTNERS
Head Office of AGC Glass Europe / SAMYN and PARTNERS

Nine Bridges "The Forum" / D·Lim Architects

Save this picture!
Nine Bridges "The Forum" / D·Lim Architects. Imagem: © Joonhwan Yoon
Nine Bridges "The Forum" / D·Lim Architects. Imagem: © Joonhwan Yoon
Save this picture!
Nine Bridges "The Forum" / D·Lim Architects
Nine Bridges "The Forum" / D·Lim Architects

Economia Building / Ricardo Bofill

Save this picture!
Economia Building / Ricardo Bofill. Imagem: © Filip Slapal
Economia Building / Ricardo Bofill. Imagem: © Filip Slapal
Save this picture!
Economia Building / Ricardo Bofill
Economia Building / Ricardo Bofill

ONO Corporate Headquarters / ACXT Arquitectos

Save this picture!
ONO Corporate Headquarters / ACXT Arquitectos. Imagem: © Miguel de Guzmán
ONO Corporate Headquarters / ACXT Arquitectos. Imagem: © Miguel de Guzmán
Save this picture!
ONO Corporate Headquarters / ACXT Arquitectos
ONO Corporate Headquarters / ACXT Arquitectos

Magna Sur / Gaeta-Springall Arquitectos

Save this picture!
Magna Sur / Gaeta-Springall Arquitectos. Imagem: © Sandra Pereznieto
Magna Sur / Gaeta-Springall Arquitectos. Imagem: © Sandra Pereznieto
Save this picture!
Magna Sur / Gaeta-Springall Arquitectos
Magna Sur / Gaeta-Springall Arquitectos

New Office and Production Building / Burckhardt + Partner

Save this picture!
New Office and Production Building / Burckhardt + Partner. Imagem: © Hansueli Schärer
New Office and Production Building / Burckhardt + Partner. Imagem: © Hansueli Schärer
Save this picture!
New Office and Production Building / Burckhardt + Partner
New Office and Production Building / Burckhardt + Partner

Fernando Jaeger - Moema Store / SuperLimão Studio

Save this picture!
Fernando Jaeger - Moema Store / SuperLimão Studio. Imagem: © Maíra Acayaba
Fernando Jaeger - Moema Store / SuperLimão Studio. Imagem: © Maíra Acayaba
Save this picture!
Fernando Jaeger - Moema Store / SuperLimão Studio
Fernando Jaeger - Moema Store / SuperLimão Studio

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
About this author
Julia Brant
Author

See more:

News Articles
Cite: Brant, Julia . "16 Projects that Push the Free Plan to its Limits" [No limite da planta livre: 16 projetos que exploram a liberdade em planta] 10 Aug 2019. ArchDaily. (Trans. Montano, Zoë) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/922503/16-projects-that-push-the-free-plan-to-its-limits/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream