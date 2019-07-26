World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. Utrecht Creates 300 Bee-Friendly Bus Stops

Utrecht Creates 300 Bee-Friendly Bus Stops

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Utrecht Creates 300 Bee-Friendly Bus Stops
Save this picture!
Utrecht Creates 300 Bee-Friendly Bus Stops, © Barbra Verbij / Clear Channel
© Barbra Verbij / Clear Channel

The City of Utrecht Council, in collaboration with advertising agency Clear Channel, has transformed 316 bus stops across the city into “bee stops.” The adaption involved installing green roofs onto the bus stops, creating bee-friendly spaces for the endangered species.

© Barbra Verbij / Clear Channel © Barbra Verbij / Clear Channel © Barbra Verbij / Clear Channel © Barbra Verbij / Clear Channel + 6

Save this picture!
© Barbra Verbij / Clear Channel
© Barbra Verbij / Clear Channel

Operated by RBL Outdoor and Clear Channel, who supply and manage the bus stops, the project aims to create a healthy living environment for everyone. Green roofs help with the capture of fine dust, the storage of rainwater, and the provision of cooling. They also enable biodiversity in the city, a bonus for insects such as bees.

Save this picture!
© Barbra Verbij / Clear Channel
© Barbra Verbij / Clear Channel

As bees are an endangered species in the Netherlands, and many places across Europe, the project recognizes their value in the country’s ecosystem. In addition to the 316 bus stops with sedum roofs, 96 stops have solar panels, and all stops feature LED lighting and bamboo seats.

Save this picture!
© Barbra Verbij / Clear Channel
© Barbra Verbij / Clear Channel

The project forms part of Utrecht’s goal of being a completely circular city by 2050. At the end of this year, they will install a bee-friendly advertising mast in the city with the largest bee hotel in the world.

For more information, visit the official pages for the Utrecht Council and Clear Channel.

View the complete gallery

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
About this author
Niall Patrick Walsh
Author

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Niall Patrick Walsh. "Utrecht Creates 300 Bee-Friendly Bus Stops" 26 Jul 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/921850/utrecht-creates-300-bee-friendly-bus-stops/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream