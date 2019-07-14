World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Student Hall
  4. United States
  5. Steven Holl Architects
  6. 2005
  7. Pratt Institute, Higgins Hall Insertion / Steven Holl Architects

Pratt Institute, Higgins Hall Insertion / Steven Holl Architects

  • 19:00 - 14 July, 2019
  • Curated by Martita Vial
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Pratt Institute, Higgins Hall Insertion / Steven Holl Architects
Save this picture!
Pratt Institute, Higgins Hall Insertion / Steven Holl Architects, © David Sundberg
© David Sundberg

© Steven Holl © Andy Ryan © Andy Ryan © Andy Ryan + 34

    • Clients

      The Pratt Institute

    • Structural Engineer

      Robert Silman Associates

    • MEP Engineer

      Ove Arup

    • Lighting Consultant

      Arc Lighting Design

    • Local Architect

      Rogers Marvel Architects
      • More Specs Less Specs
    Save this picture!
    © Andy Ryan
    © Andy Ryan

    Text description provided by the architects. The new Higgins Hall Center Section is an urban insertion which draws from the sections of the two adjacent historic landmarked buildings. Floor plates of the north and south wings do not align. By drawing this misalignment into the new glass section to meet at the center a “dissonant zone” is created which marks the new entry to the school. The two masonry buildings together with the new glass insertion form an “H” in plan. New courts facing east and west are paved in the reused red brick which was salvaged following the fire that took place in 1996.

    Save this picture!
    © Paul Warchol
    © Paul Warchol

    The east facing court overlooks the green yards of the inner block, while the west court is shaped as the main front on St. James Place. Rising from this red brick plinth, the glass center is supported on six pre-cast concrete columns. Fabricated in Canada the thick steel beams and columns form stone-like bones, while the “U” shaped structural glass planks with translucent white insulation form a thick glowing skin.

    Save this picture!
    © Andy Ryan
    © Andy Ryan

    The thick skin is interrupted by clear glass at the dissonant zone, which is aligned with the internal ramps, turning the circulation north and south for views out. The misalignment in floors can be seen in the dissonant zone which varies increasingly as it moves vertically in section: on the first floors, the misalignment is ½ inch; on the second floors it is 1 foot 8 inches, on the third floors it is 4 feet 9 inches, and on the fourth floors it is 6 feet seven inches. Thus, the dissonance moves from the detail thickness of a finger to human scale. Rebuilding the center allowed a new arrangement of the School of Architecture under the direction of Dean Thomas Hanrahan.

    Save this picture!
    © Andy Ryan
    © Andy Ryan

    For the first time the north and south wings are functionally connected, and the School of Architecture gained a single, clearly-oriented entrance and central entrance court that becomes a meeting point to the neighborhood. The new functional spaces include: new design studio spaces, classrooms and media office, the Leo Kuhn entrance/reception area, a new auditorium with overflow seating for digital projection, and the new Robert H. Siegel Architecture Gallery.

    Save this picture!
    © Steven Holl
    © Steven Holl

    View the complete gallery

    Project location

    Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
    Save this project
    Share in Whatsapp
    About this office
    Steven Holl Architects
    Office

    See more:

    Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Educational Architecture Other facilities Student Hall United States
    Cite: "Pratt Institute, Higgins Hall Insertion / Steven Holl Architects" 14 Jul 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/920948/pratt-institute-higgins-hall-insertion-steven-holl-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

    世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

    想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

    翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

    You've started following your first account!

    Did you know?

    You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

    Go to my stream