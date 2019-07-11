RIBA International Awards 2020 Open For Entries

Save this picture! UTEC - Universidad de Ingenieria y Tecnologia by Grafton Architects. Image © Iwan Baan

The Royal Institute of British Architects has announced the launch of the RIBA International Awards 2020 to recognize architecture outside of the United Kingdom. Now open for entries, the awards are open to any qualified architect in the world for a building outside of the UK, of any size and budget. The biennial awards celebrate buildings that exemplify design innovation, embrace sustainable technologies and deliver meaningful social impact.

Save this picture! Children Village by Aleph Zero. Image © Cristobal Palma, Estudio Palma

Along with the International Prize, the RIBA International Awards for Excellence are given to 20 buildings worldwide that stretch the boundaries of architecture and standards of excellence. The prize is awarded to the building considered the most outstanding. The RIBA International Emerging Architect Prize recognizes the talent of individuals who have been practicing for up to 10 years and are making a significant contribution to the field of architecture. Architects across the globe who enter will be considered for three esteemed awards:

RIBA International Awards for Excellence

RIBA International Prize

RIBA International Emerging Architect Prize

Previous RIBA International Prize winners include Grafton Architects for their university building, UTEC (Universidad de Ingeniería y Tecnología) in Lima, Peru, and Aleph Zero and Rosenbaum, for their inspiring new school complex on the edge of the Amazon rainforest in northern Brazil, Children Village.

Save this picture! Children Village by Aleph Zero. Image © Cristobal Palma, Estudio Palma

The Grand Jury will be led by Odile Decq (Founder of Studio Odile Decq) who will be joined by a diverse panel of international and regional experts. The four shortlisted projects for the RIBA International Prize are visited by two expert panels, with the Grand Jury visiting in person before selecting a winner. The winner of the RIBA International Prize will be announced in November 2020.

Entries close on October 31, 2019. Find out more here.