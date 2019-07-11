CHYBIK + KRISTOF Break Ground on New Modular Architecture Research Center

Architects CHYBIK + KRISTOF have broken ground on a new modular architecture research center in the Czech Republic. Partnering with Czech module manufacturer KOMA MODULAR, the project was made to introduce a new system of modular construction. The design celebrates architecture and organic shapes through the vacancies between each element in modular construction.

As the team outlines, "while celebrated for its sustainable and holistic nature, modular architecture requires a significantly higher design complexity, challenging architects to depart from standard rectangular construction and spaces." As modular structures are usually created by placing right-angled modules side by side, CHYBIK + KRISTOF have realized new spatial possibilities through a custom combination. Spatial modules containing facilities are leveled onto the planar flooring modules, which are anchored to the foundation. Both modules then function as columns, allowing them to hold the roof modules and form a continuous main space. Keeping the workplace breathable, all-glass surfaces between the modules and a series of skylights draw in light from all sides of the structure.

The Research Center will be a prototype of a new, adaptable system for various projects. Meeting the needs of engineers and guest researchers, the center in KOMA MODULAR’s production grounds will feature 12 individual working stations, as well as a main space for collaborative research projects. The building will serve as a flexible space for developing new ideas in modular constructions and a think-tank for the KOMA MODULAR factory. The open, shared central space will be spatially organized and segmented to avoid negative aspects of large open space offices, maintaining a collaborative community with fluid structure. Drapes and other mobile elements will allow the space to be to further sectioned off.

Save this picture! Courtesy of CHYBIK + KRISTOF with KOMA Modular

The work on the research center itself was preceded by designing a masterplan for an entrance and a public area for the factory. This zone is created around a triangular courtyard with greenery and a multifunctional amphitheater. Two sides of the courtyard are created by previously completed projects between architects and KOMA, the canteen and EXPO pavilion. Founding architect Michal Krištof noted, “During our experience working with KOMA, we came to understand both the possibilities and limitations of modular architecture. Each project brought new challenges and improvements. With the new Research Center, we wanted to push the spatial possibilities of modular architecture even further.”

The project is set to be complete in 2020.

News via CHYBIK + KRISTOF