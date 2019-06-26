A Video Interview with 3XN Founder on Sustainable Design Principles

Louisiana Channel has released their latest video interview with 3XN founder Kim Herforth Nielsen, in which she reflects on the firm’s design for the Olympic House, the new headquarters for the International Olympic Committee, which is heralded as one of the world’s most sustainable buildings.

In the interview, Nielsen reflects on how the building took inspiration from the five Olympic rings, translating as five staircases shaped to encourage communication and encounters among users. The entire roof is also shaped from the IOC dove symbol, signaling that “because peace is very important, IOC is a peaceful organization.”

Nielsen also argues that the building serves as a sculpture, or installation, in which people can work, stating “it becomes a big sculpture, monument if you want, telling the story about IOC placed in the park.”

Recently, during the worldwide celebration of Olympic Day, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) inaugurated the new headquarters, situated in Lausanne, Switzerland. The project aims to bring together the IOC staff – 500 employees currently spread across Lausanne in four locations - under one roof at a single site. The new headquarters was made to further the mission of international cooperation, transparency, and sustainability.

