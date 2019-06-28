World
  Big House / Goldsmith Company

Big House / Goldsmith Company

Big House / Goldsmith Company
Big House / Goldsmith Company, © Ruben Dario Kleimeer
© Ruben Dario Kleimeer

© Ruben Dario Kleimeer

© Ruben Dario Kleimeer
© Ruben Dario Kleimeer

Text description provided by the architects. The project combines two houses into one big house. The concept of the new 'Veemarktterrein' neighbourhood in Utrecht promotes maximum diversity per individual house. Convincing the municipality to make one exeption in the zoning plan by visually combining two lots into one was the hardest part of the ‘design’ process.

Concept morfology
Concept morfology
Section
Section

By making one extra wide double house GOLDSMITH precisely addressed this aim of specificity: one ‘Goliath’ between a row of individual ‘Davids’. The 14 meter wide facade of the house is essentially a stack of four glassed in storeys horizontally divided by five 60cm high steel beams. These articulated white beams functionally shield the external luxaflex blinds, the ventilation openings and the upper window frames while at the same time are the house’s most prominent feature.

© Ruben Dario Kleimeer
© Ruben Dario Kleimeer
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
© Ruben Dario Kleimeer
© Ruben Dario Kleimeer

The only distinctions in the glass façade are made by various openable and sliding elements. By withdrawing the glass volume on the top floor and the volume in front of the house, a roof terrace and a and carport are made. A single steel staircase enclosed by a compact faculty block form the heart of both homes. The simplicity of the architectural articulation spreading both lots certify a strong presence within the facades on the former Veemarktterrain,

© Ruben Dario Kleimeer
© Ruben Dario Kleimeer

Project location

About this office
Goldsmith Company
Office

Cite: "Big House / Goldsmith Company" 28 Jun 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/919700/big-house-goldsmith-company/> ISSN 0719-8884

