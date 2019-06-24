World
  7. Tillamook Creamery / Olson Kundig

Tillamook Creamery / Olson Kundig

  • 17:00 - 24 June, 2019
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Tillamook Creamery / Olson Kundig
Tillamook Creamery / Olson Kundig, © Matthew Millman
  • Architects

    Olson Kundig

  • Location

    Tillamook, Oregón 97141, United States

  • Category

    Exhibition Center

  • Design Team

    Tom Kundig, Alan Maskin, Marlene Chen, Ming-Lee Yuan, Michelle Arab, Laina Navarro, Daniel Renner, Jerome Tryon, Phil Turner, Juan Ferreira, ChiaLin Ma, Francesca Krisli

  • Area

    42800.0 ft2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Matthew Millman, Aaron Leitz

  • Clients

    Tillamook County Creamery Association

  • Civil Engineer

    GHD

  • Structural Engineer

    CIDA

  • Mechanical Engineer

    CEI

  • Electrical Engineer

    Cundiff Engineering

  • Lighting Design

    Niteo

  • Acoustical Engineer

    BRC Acoustics

  • Accessibility Consultant

    Karen Braitmayer

  • Building Envelope

    RDH

  • Code Consultant

    Code Unlimited

  • Specifications

    The Friday Group

  • Exhibit Fabricator

    Formations

  • Graphic Design

    Studio SC

  • Content Development/Writing

    Rand Associates and Ellipse Studio

  • Illustrators

    Lovett Design and Owen Davey

  • General Contractor

    Precision Construction
“It is a deep honor to be trusted by the farmers of the Tillamook Cooperative to design their new visitor experience. Our hope is that the new building and the experiences visitors have within will become part of the Tillamook story – a story that is about high-quality products, but also about the Tillamook farmers and employees themselves. We could not be more excited to be part of Tillamook’s future.” –Tom Kundig, FAIA, RIBA, Design Principal – Architecture

Through architecture, interactive exhibits, landscape design, and custom furnishings, the new Tillamook Creamery is designed to illustrate the story of Tillamook’s mission and origins. Located adjacent to the existing manufacturing facility, the new 42,800-square-foot facility contains exhibits, a retail shop, a restaurant and ice cream counter, allowing Tillamook to share their traditions, processes and products with 1.3 million visitors every year.

“With this project, we wanted to reference Tillamook’s agricultural tradition with a rational, straightforward building that is true to the experience and history of the farmers who make up the Tillamook Cooperative.” –Tom Kundig, FAIA, RIBA, Design Principal – Architecture

Drawing on Tillamook’s agricultural origins, the visitor experience consists of a modern barn structure with a simple shed roof and an adjacent landscape of grasses, shrubs and trees native to the Oregon coast. The building’s form is both inviting and logical, with an exposed structure and a high degree of transparency throughout. Inside, the exhibits provide an in-depth look at dairy farming on the Oregon coast, as well as the high degree of pride Tillamook’s farmer-owners and employees have taken in their work since the cooperative’s founding in 1909.

“For Tillamook, we designed the opportunity for visitors to make a connection between the food on their plates and the story behind it. It was a chance to tell previously untold stories of Tillamook’s 109-year history – the creamery, its cows, its farmer-owners, and the high-quality products they produce.” –Alan Maskin, Design Principal – Exhibits

Project location

Cite: "Tillamook Creamery / Olson Kundig" 24 Jun 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/919618/tillamook-creamery-olson-kundig/> ISSN 0719-8884

