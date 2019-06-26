World
  Belas Clube de Campo House / BICA Arquitectos

Belas Clube de Campo House / BICA Arquitectos

  26 June, 2019
  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Belas Clube de Campo House / BICA Arquitectos
Belas Clube de Campo House / BICA Arquitectos, © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Text description provided by the architects. The house is located on a plot overlooking the Sintra mountain range with the Pena Palace and the sea in the distance.

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

The main facade of the house faces south, parallel to the road, although the first image of the house is actually that which turns to the west and also corresponds to the space of the main entrance, a situation that is emphasized by the design of the upper balcony which has a close relation with the view of the sea and the mountains. The facade facing north, is more enclosed, with a protected garden and a lawn.

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Implantation
Implantation
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

The underground floor is entirely covered with limestone. It was intended that the stone that resulted from the excavation would be reused in the construction of the walls of this floor, creating a massive foundation that suspends the ground floor that is all glass and which establishes a visual and functional continuity with the outdoor spaces, such as the large terrace, swimming pool, lounge areas, and open fire to the south, and the winter garden to the north. This image of transparency creates a strong contrast with the upper white volume, that through a spiral-like wall creates a large terrace inside and protects the private spaces from the surroundings, eliminating all the visual noise of the surrounding buildings and pointing our eyes at the sea.

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Section 01
Section 01
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

 This white volume suspends over the ground floor very close to the human scale, creating shadow and accentuating the image of lightness.

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

BICA Arquitectos
BICA Arquitectos
Office

Concrete

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Portugal
Cite: "Belas Clube de Campo House / BICA Arquitectos" [Casa Belas Clube de Campo / BICA Arquitectos] 26 Jun 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/919448/belas-clube-de-campo-house-bica-arquitectos/> ISSN 0719-8884

