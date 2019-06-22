World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Public Space
  4. China
  5. Atelier cn°S
  6. 2018
  7. B.I.G Haizhu Bay Creative Zone / Atelier cn°S

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

B.I.G Haizhu Bay Creative Zone / Atelier cn°S

  • 21:00 - 22 June, 2019
  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
B.I.G Haizhu Bay Creative Zone / Atelier cn°S
Save this picture!
B.I.G Haizhu Bay Creative Zone / Atelier cn°S, © Siming Wu
© Siming Wu

© Siming Wu © Siming Wu © Siming Wu © Siming Wu + 32

  • Architects

    Atelier cn°S

  • Location

    Intersection of Ruibao Road and Lijiao Road, Haizhu District, Guangzhou, China

  • Category

    Renovation

  • Design Director

    Guanqiu Zhong, Gang Song, Zhiyuan Zhu

  • Design Team

    Haibo Zhao, Ke Yang, Liu Tan, Zhe Duan, Jianbo Wu, Zhibin Wang

  • Proprietor

    BRAVO GROUP

  • Area

    32000.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Siming Wu, Bravo Group, Guanqiu Zhong, Haibo Zhao
Save this picture!
© Siming Wu
© Siming Wu

Text description provided by the architects. The project is located at the intersection of Lijiao Road and Zhenxing Street, Haizhu District, Guangzhou City, south of the Pearl River. Before the renovation, Daganwei Warehouse Area of Sinochem Group Guangzhou was used as raw material reserve and production base of large state-owned chemical enterprises. Due to the relocation of enterprises, this area of idle industrial plant property with good location ushered in the opportunity of upgrading and transformation.

Save this picture!
© Siming Wu
© Siming Wu
Save this picture!
© Siming Wu
© Siming Wu

At the beginning of the design, we began to sort out the public space inside the park. Through opening the external interface, opening the first floor of the single space inside the park, separating the static and dynamic streamlines, we created three vertical and two horizontal street space and the super-large river view square in the south.

Save this picture!
© Siming Wu
© Siming Wu

The first floor of the street-facing building and the open surface of the three vertical and two horizontal streets in the park are considered as commercial space.The appearance is simple, with white walls and dark window frames as a combination, and the advertising space for each household is designed, so that the final atmosphere not only achieves the function of commercial display and consumption attraction, but also maintains the elegant taste and the overall control along the street.

Save this picture!
© Siming Wu
© Siming Wu

Two well-preserved red brick factory buildings with sloping roofs in the park are currently rented as a whole. Their appearance design style is based on retaining the red brick facade, expanding the original function windows, and forming a contrast effect between new and old materials by placing glass boxes. The interior design is based on the functional demands of the tenants, and strives to enhance the diversity of space experience and the complexity of use.

Save this picture!
© Bravo Group
© Bravo Group
Save this picture!
© Siming Wu
© Siming Wu

The Cultural creativity office is located on the second floor of several higher workshops. The appearance of the office shows rhythm with the modification of air conditioning and window opening. The exterior effect is the material combination mode of white wall, dark window frame and golden stretching net, which reflects the fashionable and artistic atmosphere of B.I.G Haizhu Bay Creative Zone.

Save this picture!
© Siming Wu
© Siming Wu
Save this picture!
© Siming Wu
© Siming Wu

Art landscape design links the main exhibition facades in the park with public space. The super-large Jiangjing Square in the south is based on the large graffiti art of two high-rise gables. Introducing public art also provides an excellent venue for the operation of public activities in the park. Other space intersections have also designed interactive experience devices, such as stained glass photo points, tree pool movie steps, skateboard platform, collage basketball court, etc., to enhance the vitality of the park in a participatory and storytelling way.

Save this picture!
© Siming Wu
© Siming Wu

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Atelier cn°S
Office

Products:

Glass Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Urbanism Urban Design Public Space Refurbishment Renovation China
Cite: "B.I.G Haizhu Bay Creative Zone / Atelier cn°S" 22 Jun 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/919209/big-haizhu-bay-creative-zone-atelier-cn-degrees-s/> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Siming Wu

B.I.G.海珠湾创意园 / 竖梁社建筑设计

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream