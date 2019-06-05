World
São Lázaro Carpentry / Filipe Borges de Macedo

  • 14:00 - 5 June, 2019
  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
São Lázaro Carpentry / Filipe Borges de Macedo
São Lázaro Carpentry / Filipe Borges de Macedo, © Nuno Almendra
© Nuno Almendra

  • Clients

    Associação Recreativa e Cultural das Carpintarias de São Lázaro

  • Civil Engineer

    Pedro Viegas

  • Water, sewage, safety and energy efficiency projects

    Joaquim Jerónimo

  • Electricity and Communications projects

    João Garvão Sinfrónio

  • General Contractor

    Mérito Geração, Lda

  • Civil metalworks

    Jorge Gomes, Lda.
© Nuno Almendra
© Nuno Almendra

Text description provided by the architects. The building, an industrial heritage carpentry built in the 1930’s, was brought in 2010 by the Lisbon Municipality after a fire nearly destroyed it. After the acquisition by the Municipality, there were major structural rehabilitation works that revealed the extraordinary quality and expressivity of building. Some years later, the Municipality opened a contest to explore the carpentry as cultural center.

© Nuno Almendra
© Nuno Almendra

The contest was wan by the Associação Recreativa e Cultural das Carpintarias de São Lázaro, a cultural association with very sparse financial resources.

© Nuno Almendra
© Nuno Almendra
Planta - Piso -1 / Piso 0
Planta - Piso -1 / Piso 0
© Nuno Almendra
© Nuno Almendra

Our briefing requested an evolutionary project that assured the basic needs for a cultural center in downtown Lisbon.

© Nuno Almendra
© Nuno Almendra

In this first phase, circulations, pavements, sanitary installations, technical infrastructure, electrical and security systems were implemented.

© Nuno Almendra
© Nuno Almendra

It was our intention to interfere minimally in preexistence, keeping all the expressive character of the building. 

© Nuno Almendra
© Nuno Almendra

We sought the project to create a flexible structure to accommodate the cultural events, namely exhibitions, concerts, artistic residences, etc.

© Nuno Almendra
© Nuno Almendra

Given the character of the project, a cultural center, there was the need to create an iconic element.

This element should help to reinforce the identify the space, at the same time it should be sufficiently discreet not to interfere in the exhibitions and events that happen in the center.

© Nuno Almendra
© Nuno Almendra

That was solved with the spiral staircase that crosses the different floors, and that extends in the mezzanine over the main room.

This the staircase was conceived as a white contrasting element, which in its shape, a winding spiral, and white paint dialogues and emphasizes the cartesian character of the concrete structure of the building.

The smooth white of the stairs metal sheets contrast with the roughness of the unfinished walls, providing the necessary qualification of the intervention.

We found in this space a wonderful gift, and the solution of our project was to make a white bow that crosses the grey space. And we are grateful for this marvelous present.

Filipe Borges de Macedo
