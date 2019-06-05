Prequalification Results of the International Competition for the Landmark Design of Qianhai New City Center

The Prequalification Meeting of the International Competition for the Landmark Design of Qianhai New City Center was held in Banquet Hall, 3F, Tower C, MingWah International Convention Centre on May 20, 2019. The jury was made up of 7 experts and 2 client representatives. The jury studied the registration documents and conceptual proposals of the 124 applicants. After deep discussion, through 5 rounds of open votes the jury selected 10 shortlisted competitors into the competition and 2 alternatives in order who will enter Stage 2 - Proposal Preparation and Review by order if any of the 10 competitors quit.
The 10 shortlisted competitors are as follows（without ranking）：
12. HOU Liang
40. Atelier Hay, LLC + China Academy of Fine Arts Landscape Architectural Design Research Institute Co., Ltd.
47. Tanghua Architect & Design Associates
49. COLDEFY ET ASSOCIES ARCHITECTES URBANISTES + LIU JIANHUA STUDIO + Paradis/Xtu+Moatti-Riviere + Shanghai Huahong Commercial Management Co., Ltd.
68. Blakstad Haffner AS + Cook Research Architectural Bureau Laboratory Ltd（Professor Sir Peter Cook）
73. NO ARCHITECTURE ,PLLC
89. fabersociety + Barclay & Crousse Architecture-Estudio Lima S.A.C.
91. OPEN Architecture
112. MLA+ B.V. + PolyLester
118. BOERI ARCHITECTURE DESIGN CONSULTING (SHANGHAI) CO.,LTD + China International Engineering Design & Consulting Co.Ltd + Studio Tomas Saraceno GmbH
The 2 alternative competitors are as follows（with ranking）：
77. HUB OFFICE
51. HCCH Studio
Hosts：Authority of Qianhai Shenzhen-Hong Kong Modern Service Industry Cooperation Zone of Shenzhen
Shenzhen Bureau of Urban Planning and Natural Resources
Organizer: Shenzhen Qianhai Shekou Free Trade Zone Investment Development Co. Ltd
Call for Entries: International Competition for the Landmark Design of Qianhai New City Center
