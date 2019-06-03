World
  7. Flow Gallery House / John Pardey Architects

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Flow Gallery House / John Pardey Architects

  • 10:00 - 3 June, 2019
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Flow Gallery House / John Pardey Architects
Flow Gallery House / John Pardey Architects, © James Morris
© James Morris

© James Morris

© James Morris
© James Morris

Text description provided by the architects. Flow is an internationally recognized craft gallery in London founded by Yvonna Demczynska in 1999 in the heart of Notting Hill. Curating some six exhibitions each year, more recently Yvonna has established touring exhibitions and pop-up exhibitions across the world, so the need for a large permanent gallery space diminished while at the same time, she was keen to move closer to the gallery.

© James Morris
© James Morris
Ground and First Floor Plan (Proposed), Sections A (Proposed) and B (Proposed), Elevation (Proposed)
Ground and First Floor Plan (Proposed), Sections A (Proposed) and B (Proposed), Elevation (Proposed)
© James Morris
© James Morris

A ‘live-work’ solution was conceived as a brief, to make the existing gallery into a home, while retaining part of the space for exhibition, by invitation. After a difficult planning process for this Grade II listed structure, the solution was to excavate the main space about one meter to allow the insertion of a mezzanine floor, creating living space at lower ground and bedroom space above – all given natural daylight by a narrow light well to the rear.

© James Morris
© James Morris

While we make no claims for an innovative living, the house and gallery are merged into one – a ‘salon’ that allows the owner to exhibit and enjoy her wares, while living in the heart of London.

© James Morris
© James Morris

