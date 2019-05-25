The Petty Crimes of Architects

Save this picture! Stealing Office Supplies. Image © Chanel Dehond

Everyone is blameworthy for at least one bad habit / behavior at his/her workplace: talking on the phone too loudly, stealing someone else's mug, walking around the office with a very odorous lunch...

After a little reunion with her friends who work in the architecture field, illustrator Chanel Dehond couldn't help but notice a few "crimes" that almost all architects are guilty of.

Take a look at Dehond's illustrations of the petty crimes done by architects and designers.

Save this picture! Filling your Mug with Booze. Image © Chanel Dehond

Save this picture! Extending the Student Discount. Image © Chanel Dehond

Save this picture! Kidnapping Photoshop People. Image © Chanel Dehond

Save this picture! Printing Non-related Work Documents. Image © Chanel Dehond

How many of those are you guilty of?