  3. Add Delight to Your Drawings with The Lightbook

Add Delight to Your Drawings with The Lightbook

Add Delight to Your Drawings with The Lightbook
Add Delight to Your Drawings with The Lightbook
Though many designers today spend their working hours immersed in computer drawing programs, few would deny that hand-drawn work still holds a unique beauty. The traditional lightbox as a drafting tool has become sadly scarce in the modern architectural practice, but architecture graduate Tom Williams hopes to encourage more people to utilize them once again with his free monthly zine, The Lightbook.

Courtesy of Tom Williams
With the glow of a lightbox, architects and designers can trace directly from the zine a variety of people, objects, vegetation, and even cats at standard architectural scales for a simple way to add character and interest to any drawing. The versatile figures are considered free of gender, age, or ethnicity and instead, are open to the users’ interpretation.

Courtesy of Tom Williams
Tom bases his drawings on photographs he’s taken or else found on the internet for commercial use and will even include drawings of any readers who donate to the not-for-profit project. The Lightbook is currently available at The University of Liverpool and The University of Sheffield, or you can visit the website here to learn more.

