Casa da Quitandinha / 247 Arquitetura

  • 14:00 - 23 May, 2019
  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Casa da Quitandinha / 247 Arquitetura
Casa da Quitandinha / 247 Arquitetura, © André Scarpa
© André Scarpa

© André Scarpa © André Scarpa © André Scarpa © André Scarpa + 24

  • Architects

    24 7 Arquitetura

  • Location

    Brazil

  • Category

    Houses

  • Arquitetos responsáveis

    Giuliano Pelaio, Gustavo Tenca, Inacio Cardona

  • Team

    Claudia Strutz, Nicolas Meireles

  • Area

    4122.58 ft2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    André Scarpa

  • Construction Management

    24 7 Arquitetura

  • Structure Project

    WGA

  • Electrical and Hydraulic Installations Project

    Solar Engenharia

  • Landscape Project

    Leticia Fortuna
    • More Specs Less Specs
© André Scarpa
© André Scarpa

Text description provided by the architects. The long sloping land and a view of the forest from the back of the condominium, also the two consolidated neighbors formed the central points for structuring the concept adopted in this project. As a request of customers, the house should explore the slope of the roof and make it visible inside.

© André Scarpa
© André Scarpa

View from the street, a wooden porch announces the modest scale of a single storey house, but as you pass through the front door is that the house reveals itself. As the lining goes down, the house opens, the natural light gives life to the materials and a few palm leaves appear in the illuminated void on both sides of the house. The ceiling much wider, a footbridge that crosses the inner garden and a descending staircase that goes to an yet unknown place.

© André Scarpa
© André Scarpa
Planta - Pavimento Térreo
Planta - Pavimento Térreo
© André Scarpa
© André Scarpa

Quite explored in the house, glued-laminated wood is responsible for the discreet volume of the garage, characterized by a set of porches with 8m span, which extend to the opposite border to form the social entrance of the residence.

© André Scarpa
© André Scarpa

The house makes use of a mixed construction system that mixes glued-laminated wood, metal structure and traditional masonry. The thermoacoustic roof and a limited amount of exposure to glazed areas in the sun ensure excellent thermal comfort to the interior of the building.

© André Scarpa
© André Scarpa

Aiming at the best use of the natural terrain, the program develops in two levels: The ground floor and the lower floor, 3 meters below the street level.

© André Scarpa
© André Scarpa
Section CC
Section CC
© André Scarpa
© André Scarpa

The house plant at the street level is cut by an illuminated inner garden and, at the same time, protected by 6 meters high wood brise-soleil. The inclined dumbbells opposite to the sun, break the direct radiation and give privacy to the neighbors.

© André Scarpa
© André Scarpa

Internally, the remarkable presence of the wood, stone, steel and brick coverings, give a lot of character to the house inhabited by a couple and their two children.

© André Scarpa
© André Scarpa

On the lower floor, the living room is directly related to the internal garden and the barbecue area that has an infinity edge pool practically taken by the view of the forest. The fun was on a swing, installed almost at the end of the slab, allowing you to gain the ideal height to enjoy the woods from an even more privileged angle.

© André Scarpa
© André Scarpa

Cite: "Casa da Quitandinha / 247 Arquitetura" [Casa da Quitandinha / 24 7 Arquitetura] 23 May 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/917184/casa-da-quitandinha-247-arquitetura/> ISSN 0719-8884

