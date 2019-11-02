World
L&M Design Lab's Office / L&M Design Lab

L&M Design Lab's Office / L&M Design Lab

half lobby wine cabinet. Image © Yijie Hu half lobby connecting with the terrace. Image © Yijie Hu half lobby at the entrance. Image © Yijie Hu the corridor connecting the second terrace. Image © Yijie Hu

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Interior Design  · 
Shanghai, China
  • Interiors Designers Authors of this architecture project L&M Design Lab
  • Area Area of this architecture project
    500.0 m2
  • Project Year Brands with products used in this architecture project
    2019
  • Photographer Created with Sketch.
    Yijie Hu
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    HiPaint, KCC, Rufflette

  • Architect in Charge

    Jinrui Liu, Qiong Feng

  • Chief Architect

    John

  • Project Manager

    Mr Guo, Lin Yang

  • Design Team

    Fei Feng, Xiangyi Ming, Shunbing Xie, Endong Zhang, Qian Guo

  • Logo Design

    Sijun Zhu, Jinwen Zhu

  • Construction Drawing Design

    Wuyi Lai, Jingling Yang, Bolong Guan

  • Landscape Design

    L&M DESIGN LAB (IA)

  • Site management

    Zhou Shen

  • Furniture

    Xiaoping Wang
half lobby at the entrance. Image © Yijie Hu
half lobby at the entrance. Image © Yijie Hu

Text description provided by the architects. L&M new office is located on the top floor of an building with terraces of wide view and total vitality for low-rise Yuyuan Road and Xinhua Road Historic Blocks nearby. The top plane rotates 45 degrees relative to the middle plane to cut out four-sided terraces, while bringing multi-triangle, multi-pipe well and multi-inclined beam in the office. We still accept the challenge of triangle for the heartbeat at first sight.

the corridor connecting the second terrace. Image © Yijie Hu
the corridor connecting the second terrace. Image © Yijie Hu

Rotate
Triangles formed by rotate could be dispelled by re-rotate. The most frequently used printing area, water bar and database are located around the center to make a new rotate and three square work-areas. Outside of each work-area is the terrace and inside is service space.

migration path analysis
migration path analysis

Twist
The former biggest problem of lengthy streamlines is now a surprise for us. Twists and turns in the space together with opposite and borrowed scenery together make the space like a garden. The twist of the path dissolves the scale while the turn of the space brings changeable scenery. At the first turn, neon flashing in Zhongshan Park expands the scroll, at the second turn, tall buildings of Lujiazui walk into the picture, at the third turn, streams of Yan'an Road flows the sight. We start to treat the office as a garden along with its existing pattern.

half lobby wine cabinet. Image © Yijie Hu
half lobby wine cabinet. Image © Yijie Hu

Half-lobby
The beam at entrance act as a spatial clue by cutting into black and white. The white side connects with the terrace to form a wide lobby. When opening the sliding door, inside and outside the terrace form a unique view of the first turn.

entrance from the lobby. Image © Yijie Hu
entrance from the lobby. Image © Yijie Hu

We may not live without wine under such beautiful scenery, so we use copper metal to break the black side and form a wine cabinet, which will reflect the sky and flow like canvas when it is cloudy.

work area and discussion are. Image © Yijie Hu
work area and discussion are. Image © Yijie Hu

The subtlety of gardens lies in the agility of space. Partial mirror stainless steel brings breath to the office space and divides the work-area and the entrance. The doorway is like a picture frame at the second turn, borrowing the scene of the Shanghai center.

work area and rest area. Image © Yijie Hu
work area and rest area. Image © Yijie Hu

Corridor
The third turn is on a flying corridor compressed by data and material shelves and extended by work tables. The beam implies space secondly to make the dislocation of path and sight.

outside scenery from work area. Image © Yijie Hu
outside scenery from work area. Image © Yijie Hu

Project location

Address: Shanghai, China

Cite: "L&M Design Lab's Office / L&M Design Lab" 02 Nov 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/916429/l-and-m-design-labs-office-l-and-m-design-lab/> ISSN 0719-8884

lobby from work area side. Image © Yijie Hu

立木新工作室改造 / 立木设计研究室

