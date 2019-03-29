World
  7. V|M House / WINTERI Arquitectura

V|M House / WINTERI Arquitectura

V|M House / WINTERI Arquitectura
V|M House / WINTERI Arquitectura, © Sofía Mezzano
© Sofía Mezzano

© Sofía Mezzano

  • Architects

    WINTERI Arquitectura

  • Location

    El Totoral, Chile

  • Category

    Houses

  • Lead Architects

    Franz Beissinger, Rocío Henríquez, Gonzalo Navarro, Vicente Donoso

  • Area

    156.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Sofía Mezzano
© Sofía Mezzano
© Sofía Mezzano

Text description provided by the architects. Located at the basin of Lake Llanquihue, the project is immersed in an extensive slope of green fields and vestiges of an agricultural past. The warehouses that are still preserved, give a touch of melancholy that maintain the tradition and history of colonization in the area, and that together with the view of the lake and volcanoes, become the main premises of the project.

© Sofía Mezzano
© Sofía Mezzano
© Sofía Mezzano
© Sofía Mezzano

An essential part of the project was to find a balance between these elements and maintain the morphology of the land, resting on a metallic structure that transmits the quality of the scene and at the same time focuses on the daily comfort of its inhabitants.

One of its main requirements was to work the house on two levels, the upper level destined to a program of rooms, resting and meditation, while the first level was allocated to services and common activities. Under this concept, the volume was projected so that the orientations would enhance the view and at the same time capture the greatest amount of daylight.

© Sofía Mezzano
© Sofía Mezzano

Corrugated zinc is the predominant material, not only for its strength and durability, but because it seeks to camouflage the house within its environment, this material in combination with a wooden coating of Cypress give the appropriate character to the exterior facade. In the interior design the selected elements where mainly light tones in native Mañio and Cypress woods, which do not compete with the outside and manage to enhance the landscape, making this the decorative element.

© Sofía Mezzano
© Sofía Mezzano

WINTERI Arquitectura
Cite: "V|M House / WINTERI Arquitectura" [Casa V|M / WINTERI Arquitectura] 29 Mar 2019. ArchDaily.

