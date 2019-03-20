World
  3. A Library of 1000 High-Res Cutouts, Discounted for ArchDaily Readers

A Library of 1000 High-Res Cutouts, Discounted for ArchDaily Readers

A Library of 1000 High-Res Cutouts, Discounted for ArchDaily Readers
A Library of 1000 High-Res Cutouts, Discounted for ArchDaily Readers, © Studio Esinam
© Studio Esinam

Swedish creative firm Studio Esinam has launched a new package from their cutout shop, offering an aid to architects and designers seeking to enliven renders and visualizations. The studio’s products, including these print elevations of iconic landmarks, are made in Sweden with an emphasis on eco-friendly materials.

The digital package, containing a diverse mix of 1000 cutouts, was created to cover a range of scenarios in daily life, including people biking, families, kids, business people as well as people dressed for all seasons. This week, ArchDaily readers are being offered a discount of £400 on the package that costs £695 by using the discount code ARCHDAILYSPECIAL at checkout here.

© Studio Esinam © Studio Esinam © Studio Esinam © Studio Esinam + 11

© Studio Esinam
© Studio Esinam

Studio Esinam is also working on a collection of cutouts focusing on people using wheelchairs. The project aims to provide hundreds of cutouts depicting people using a variety of wheelchairs undertaking different activities. To coincide with the project, the studio is also offering a selection of 50 free cutouts available for download here.

You can check out a selection of the cutout products below, or on the official website here.

© Studio Esinam
© Studio Esinam
© Studio Esinam
© Studio Esinam
© Studio Esinam
© Studio Esinam
© Studio Esinam
© Studio Esinam
© Studio Esinam
© Studio Esinam
© Studio Esinam
© Studio Esinam
© Studio Esinam
© Studio Esinam
© Studio Esinam
© Studio Esinam
© Studio Esinam
© Studio Esinam
Cite: Niall Patrick Walsh. "A Library of 1000 High-Res Cutouts, Discounted for ArchDaily Readers" 20 Mar 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/913566/a-library-of-1000-high-res-cutouts-discounted-for-archdaily-readers/> ISSN 0719-8884

