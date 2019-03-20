Tate Library at Ethical Culture Fieldston School / Architecture Research Office

-
Architects
-
LocationBronx, NY, United States
-
Category
-
PrincipalsKim Yao AIA; Adam Yarinsky
-
Area23000.0 m2
-
Project Year2018
-
Photographs
-
Project DirectorNeil Patel
-
Project ManagerBen Morris
-
TeamChristine Nasir, James Henry, Mai Kitmungsa
-
Owner’s RepresentationLehrer Cumming
-
Owner’s Representation (Design Phase)Jonathan Rose Companies
-
Structural EngineerSilman
-
MEP/FP/IT/Security EngineerBuro Happold
-
Lighting DesignerLighting Workshop
-
Acoustic & A/V ConsultantThreshold Acoustics
-
Building Enclosure EngineerSimpson Gumpertz & Heger
-
Sustainability ConsultantAtelier Ten
-
ClientEthical Culture Fieldston School
-
Cost EstimatorStuart-Lynn Company
-
Code ConsultantJensen Hughes
-
Expediting ConsultantRPO
More Specs
Less Specs
Text description provided by the architects. The comprehensive renovation of Tate Library at Ethical Culture Fieldston School (ECFS) transformed the signature 1970 building into a learning commons that is the hub for the entire campus. In support of ECFS’s mission of ethical learning, academic excellence, and progressive education, the building’s new open, spacious interior provides greater access to books, information and technology to enable multiple modes of teaching and learning. Maintaining the integrity of the original stone and concrete building, the exterior renovation includes new windows with “bird-friendly” glazing and a new main entrance facing the campus quadrangle.
An open interior layout, technology infrastructure, environmental systems, and LED lighting enhances the user experience and meets evolving future needs. Custom glass fiber reinforced gypsum (GFRG) ceilings integrate lighting, while maximizing the continuity of the space.
Careful zoning of activities and acoustical treatment, as well as new enclosed collaboration rooms, offices and support spaces around the perimeter of the building, fosters individual and collaborative work. Low bookcases and furniture are strategically deployed in the new Tate Library to strengthen visual connections, improve daylight, and maximize views of the surrounding wooded campus.