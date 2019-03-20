World
  Tate Library at Ethical Culture Fieldston School / Architecture Research Office

Tate Library at Ethical Culture Fieldston School / Architecture Research Office

  • 01:00 - 20 March, 2019
Tate Library at Ethical Culture Fieldston School / Architecture Research Office
© James Ewing
© James Ewing

  • Project Director

    Neil Patel

  • Project Manager

    Ben Morris

  • Team

    Christine Nasir, James Henry, Mai Kitmungsa

  • Owner’s Representation

    Lehrer Cumming

  • Owner’s Representation (Design Phase)

    Jonathan Rose Companies

  • Structural Engineer

    Silman

  • MEP/FP/IT/Security Engineer

    Buro Happold

  • Lighting Designer

    Lighting Workshop

  • Acoustic & A/V Consultant

    Threshold Acoustics

  • Building Enclosure Engineer

    Simpson Gumpertz & Heger

  • Sustainability Consultant

    Atelier Ten

  • Client

    Ethical Culture Fieldston School

  • Cost Estimator

    Stuart-Lynn Company

  • Code Consultant

    Jensen Hughes

  • Expediting Consultant

    RPO
© James Ewing
© James Ewing

Text description provided by the architects. The comprehensive renovation of Tate Library at Ethical Culture Fieldston School (ECFS) transformed the signature 1970 building into a learning commons that is the hub for the entire campus. In support of ECFS’s mission of ethical learning, academic excellence, and progressive education, the building’s new open, spacious interior provides greater access to books, information and technology to enable multiple modes of teaching and learning. Maintaining the integrity of the original stone and concrete building, the exterior renovation includes new windows with “bird-friendly” glazing and a new main entrance facing the campus quadrangle. 

© James Ewing
© James Ewing
Second Floor Plan
Second Floor Plan
© James Ewing
© James Ewing

An open interior layout, technology infrastructure, environmental systems, and LED lighting enhances the user experience and meets evolving future needs. Custom glass fiber reinforced gypsum (GFRG) ceilings integrate lighting, while maximizing the continuity of the space.

© James Ewing
© James Ewing

Careful zoning of activities and acoustical treatment, as well as new enclosed collaboration rooms, offices and support spaces around the perimeter of the building, fosters individual and collaborative work. Low bookcases and furniture are strategically deployed in the new Tate Library to strengthen visual connections, improve daylight, and maximize views of the surrounding wooded campus.

© James Ewing
© James Ewing

About this office
Architecture Research Office
Office

