Tate Library at Ethical Culture Fieldston School / Architecture Research Office

+ 22

Project Director Neil Patel

Project Manager Ben Morris

Team Christine Nasir, James Henry, Mai Kitmungsa

Owner’s Representation Lehrer Cumming

Owner’s Representation (Design Phase) Jonathan Rose Companies

Structural Engineer Silman

MEP/FP/IT/Security Engineer Buro Happold

Lighting Designer Lighting Workshop

Acoustic & A/V Consultant Threshold Acoustics

Building Enclosure Engineer Simpson Gumpertz & Heger

Sustainability Consultant Atelier Ten

Client Ethical Culture Fieldston School

Cost Estimator Stuart-Lynn Company

Code Consultant Jensen Hughes

Expediting Consultant RPO

Manufacturers Loading... More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The comprehensive renovation of Tate Library at Ethical Culture Fieldston School (ECFS) transformed the signature 1970 building into a learning commons that is the hub for the entire campus. In support of ECFS’s mission of ethical learning, academic excellence, and progressive education, the building’s new open, spacious interior provides greater access to books, information and technology to enable multiple modes of teaching and learning. Maintaining the integrity of the original stone and concrete building, the exterior renovation includes new windows with “bird-friendly” glazing and a new main entrance facing the campus quadrangle.

An open interior layout, technology infrastructure, environmental systems, and LED lighting enhances the user experience and meets evolving future needs. Custom glass fiber reinforced gypsum (GFRG) ceilings integrate lighting, while maximizing the continuity of the space.

Careful zoning of activities and acoustical treatment, as well as new enclosed collaboration rooms, offices and support spaces around the perimeter of the building, fosters individual and collaborative work. Low bookcases and furniture are strategically deployed in the new Tate Library to strengthen visual connections, improve daylight, and maximize views of the surrounding wooded campus.