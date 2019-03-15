The 83 Best New Buildings in London Shortlisted by the RIBA
Coal Drop Yards. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu
Since 1996, the
Royal Institute of British Architects ( RIBA) has hosted awards for exemplary buildings across the UK by RIBA Chartered Architects and RIBA International Fellows. This year, 83 projects have been shortlisted for the RIBA London Awards from a list of 200 entrants.
Each project will be visited by one of five
London juries during the month of April. Winners will be announced at the award ceremony on May 15th at the RIBA headquarters at 66 Portland Place, London. News of the shortlist follows on from similar selections by RIBA South West, RIBA East, and RIBA North East.
Scroll down to see a complete list of the shortlisted architectural works, and find out more information on the official website
here. 168 Upper Street / Groupwork
168 Upper Street / Groupwork. Image Timothy Soar
1A Earl's Court Square / Sophie Hicks Architects
1A Earl's Court Square / Sophie Hicks Architects. Image Annabel Elston
34 Weymouth Mews / Morrow + Lorraine
34 Weymouth Mews / Morrow + Lorraine. Image via RIBA
4 Pancras Square / Eric Parry Architects
4 Pancras Square / Eric Parry Architects. Image Dirk Lindner
6 Broadway Market Mews / Delvendahl Martin Architects
6 Broadway Market Mews / Delvendahl Martin Architects. Image via RIBA
Albion Works / Chris Dyson Architects
Albion Works / Chris Dyson Architects. Image Peter Landers
Alexandra Palace / Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios
Alexandra Palace / Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios. Image Lloyd Winters
Alleyn's School Lower School / Tim Ronalds Architects
Alleyn's School Lower School / Tim Ronalds Architects. Image Paul Riddle
Alwyne Place / Mitzman Architects
Alwyne Place / Mitzman Architects. Image Richard Chivers
Apartment at St Thomas Church / Allford Hall Monaghan Morris
Apartment at St Thomas Church / Allford Hall Monaghan Morris. Image Timothy Soar
Battersea Arts Centre / Haworth Tompkins
Battersea Arts Centre / Haworth Tompkins. Image Fred Howarth
Beak Street / Stiff + Trevillion
Beak Street / Stiff + Trevillion. Image Nicholas Worley
Bethnal Green Mission Church / Gatti Routh Rhodes Architects
Bethnal Green Mission Church / Gatti Routh Rhodes Architects. Image Jack Hobhouse
Blue Mountain School / 6a Architects
Blue Mountain School / 6a Architects. Image Johan Dehlin
Boiler House / Studio Egret West
Boiler House / Studio Egret West. Image Jack Hobhouse
Boutique Office in Paddington / Edward Williams Architects
Boutique Office in Paddington / Edward Williams Architects. Image Agnese Sanvito
Branch Place, Colville Estate / Karakusevic Carson Architects
Branch Place, Colville Estate / Karakusevic Carson Architects. Image Peter Landers
Brentford Lock West Phase 2 / Mæ
Brentford Lock West Phase 2 / Mæ. Image Rory Gardiner
Buckingham Green / Fletcher Priest Architects
Buckingham Green / Fletcher Priest Architects. Image Allan Crow
Burbridge Close / Peter Barber Architects
Burbridge Close / Peter Barber Architects. Image Morley von Sternberg
Camden Mews / bere:architects
Camden Mews / bere:architects. Image Tim Crocker
Channing School Arundel Centre / BuckleyGrayYeoman
Channing School Arundel Centre / BuckleyGrayYeoman. Image Dirk Lindner
Coal Drops Yard / Heatherwick Studio
Coal Drops Yard / Heatherwick Studio. Image Hufton + Crow
Crossfield Street House / Jonathan Pile Architect
Crossfield Street House / Jonathan Pile Architect. Image Gareth Gardner
Dept W / BuckleyGrayYeoman
Dept W / BuckleyGrayYeoman. Image Matt Chisnall
Drayton Green Church / Piercy&Company
Drayton Green Church / Piercy&Company. Image Jack Hobhouse
Eleanor Palmer Science Lab / AY Architects
Eleanor Palmer Science Lab / AY Architects. Image Nick Kane
Family Commune / Daykin Marshall Studio
Family Commune / Daykin Marshall Studio. Image Nick Guttridge
Great Arthur House / John Robertson Architects
Great Arthur House / John Robertson Architects. Image Peter Cook
Hackney Wick Station / Landot and Brown
Hackney Wick Station / Landot and Brown. Image Wendy Hardie
Hawley Primary School / Allford Hall Monaghan Morris
Hawley Primary School / Allford Hall Monaghan Morris. Image Timothy Soar
Here East / Hawkins\Brown
Here East / Hawkins\Brown. Image Rory Gardiner
Highgate Bowl / HASA Architects
Highgate Bowl / HASA Architects. Image Simone Bossi
House in a Garden / Gianni Botsford Architects Ltd
House in a Garden / Gianni Botsford Architects Ltd. ImageEdmund Sumner
Hoxton Press, Colville Estate / Karakusevic Carson Architects
Hoxton Press, Colville Estate / Karakusevic Carson Architects. Image Ioana Marinescu
Kenwood Lee House / Cousins & Cousins Architects
Kenwood Lee House / Cousins & Cousins Architects. Image Alan Williams
Kettner's Townhouse and Soho House Greek Street / SODA
Kettner's Townhouse and Soho House Greek Street / SODA. Image Richard Chivers
Kilburn Quarter / Lifschutz Davidson Sandilands
Kilburn Quarter / Lifschutz Davidson Sandilands. Image Paul Riddle
Lambeth Civic Centre / Cartwright Pickard
Lambeth Civic Centre / Cartwright Pickard. Image Daniel Clements
Lambeth Town Hall / Cartwright Pickard
Lambeth Town Hall / Cartwright Pickard. Image Daniel Clements
LAMDA / Niall McLaughlin Architects Lanterna, Fish Island Village / Lyndon Goode Architects
Lanterna, Fish Island Village / Lyndon Goode Architects. Image Rory Gardiner
Light Falls / FLOW Architecture
Light Falls / FLOW Architecture. Image Marcela Spadaro
Lomax Studio / CAN
Lomax Studio / CAN. Image Andy Stagg
London Bridge Station / Grimshaw
London Bridge Station / Grimshaw. Image Network Rail
London Business School, The Sammy Ofer Centre / Sheppard Robson
London Business School, The Sammy Ofer Centre / Sheppard Robson. Image Alex Upton
London Wall Place / Make Architects
London Wall Place / Make Architects. Image Hufton & Crowe
Mapleton Crescent / Metropolitan Workshop
Mapleton Crescent / Metropolitan Workshop. Image Edmund Sumner
Merano / Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners
Merano / Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners. Image Joas Souza
Moray Mews / Peter Barber Architects
Moray Mews / Peter Barber Architects. Image Morley von Sternberg
Music School, King's College School Wimbledon / Hopkins Architects
Music School, King's College School Wimbledon / Hopkins Architects. Image Janie Airey
Neuron Pod / aLL DESIGN
Neuron Pod / aLL DESIGN. Image Jonathan Cole
Ordnance Road / Peter Barber Architects
Ordnance Road / Peter Barber Architects. Image Morley von Sternberg
Periscope House / Groves Natcheva Architects Ltd
Periscope House / Groves Natcheva Architects Ltd. Image Helenio Barbetta
Pitzhanger Manor and Gallery / Jestico + Whiles
Pitzhanger Manor and Gallery / Jestico + Whiles. Image Dirk Lindner
Pocket House / Tikari Works
Pocket House / Tikari Works. Image Edmund Sumner
Redchurch Townhouse / 31/44 Architects
Redchurch Townhouse / 31/44 Architects. Image Lewis Khan
Regents Park Estate Infill / Mæ Architects
Regents Park Estate Infill / Mæ Architects. Image Stale Eriksen
Revealing The Charterhouse / Eric Parry Architects
Revealing The Charterhouse / Eric Parry Architects. Image Dirk Lindner
Royal College of Pathologists / Bennetts Associates
Royal College of Pathologists / Bennetts Associates. Image Peter Cook
Royal Opera House Open Up / Stanton Williams
Royal Opera House Open Up / Stanton Williams. Image Nick Hufton
Selfridges Duke Street / David Chipperfield Architects
Selfridges Duke Street / David Chipperfield Architects. Image Simon Menges
Signal Townhouses / Allford Hall Monaghan Morris
Signal Townhouses / Allford Hall Monaghan Morris. Image Timothy Soar
South London Gallery Fire Station / 6A ARCHITECTS
South London Gallery Fire Station / 6A ARCHITECTS. Image Dan Weill
Southbank Centre / Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios
Southbank Centre / Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios. Image Hufton+Crow
St Paul's Girls' School - Garden Building / John McAslan + Partners
St Paul's Girls' School - Garden Building / John McAslan + Partners. Image Nick Guttridge
Television Centre / Allford Hall Monaghan Morris
Television Centre / Allford Hall Monaghan Morris. Image Timothy Soar
The Belham Primary School / Haverstock
The Belham Primary School / Haverstock. Image Nick Hufton
The Bower / Allford Hall Monaghan Morris
The Bower / Allford Hall Monaghan Morris. Image Rob Parrish
The Coal Office / david morley architects
The Coal Office / david morley architects. Image John Sturrock
The Colville Estate / Karakusevic Carson Architects
The Colville Estate / Karakusevic Carson Architects. Image Peter Landers
The Magistrates / Gort Scott Architects
The Magistrates / Gort Scott Architects. Image Dirk Lindner
The Ned, City of London / EPR Architects
The Ned, City of London / EPR Architects. Image Anthony Weller
The Painted Hall / Hugh Broughton Architects
The Painted Hall / Hugh Broughton Architects. Image James Brittain
The Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Galleries / MUMA LLP
The Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Galleries / MUMA LLP. Image Alan Williams
The Reed / Cartwright Pickard
The Reed / Cartwright Pickard. Image Diane Auckland
Tintagel House / Stanton Williams
Tintagel House / Stanton Williams. Image Charles Hosea
Tiverton House / Takero Shimazaki Architects
Tiverton House / Takero Shimazaki Architects. Image Anton Gorlenko
Torriano Primary School STEM Lab / Hayhurst and Co.
Torriano Primary School STEM Lab / Hayhurst and Co.. Image Kilian O'Sullivan
Vauxhall Urbanest / Glenn Howells Architects
Vauxhall Urbanest / Glenn Howells Architects. Image Rob Parrish
Westminster Abbey Triforium Project / Ptolemy Dean Architects Ltd
Westminster Abbey Triforium Project / Ptolemy Dean Architects Ltd. Image Alan Williams
Whitehall Museum / Curl la Tourelle + Head Limited
Whitehall Museum / Curl la Tourelle + Head Limited. Image Kilian O'Sullivan
Woodside Square / Pollard Thomas Edwards
Woodside Square / Pollard Thomas Edwards. Image Morley von Sternberg